Popular Streamer Pokimane Announces Departure From Twitch

Written by: Cherrita Huynh | Published: 31 January 2024
One of the most influential figures on Twitch, Pokimane, has revealed that she will be parting ways with the platform. The departure of the renowned streamer has left many fans and followers speculating about her future in content creation.

Key Takeaway

Pokimane, a prominent figure in the streaming community, has announced her departure from Twitch, sparking discussions about the evolving streaming landscape and the challenges faced by the platform.

The End of an Era

Pokimane, also known as Imane Anys, took to social media to express her gratitude towards Twitch, her home for the past decade. She reminisced about the cherished memories and the overwhelming support she received during her streaming days, particularly while engaging in popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, and Among Us.

Impact and Legacy

Pokimane’s influence on Twitch has been substantial, as evidenced by her impressive following of 9.3 million, securing her a spot as the tenth most-followed user on the platform. As one of the pioneering women of color to rise to stardom in the predominantly male gaming community, her departure marks a significant moment for the platform.

Shift in Streaming Landscape

In recent years, several prominent streamers have opted to leave Twitch in favor of exclusive deals with alternative platforms such as YouTube and Kick. The allure of improved revenue sharing has been a driving factor, with Kick offering creators a substantial 95% of their subscription earnings, a notable increase compared to Twitch’s standard 50-50 split.

Challenges for Twitch

Twitch has faced a series of challenges, including financial struggles and internal restructuring. The platform, owned by Amazon, has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs, with 500 employees being let go in 2024, constituting 35% of the workforce. Additionally, Twitch’s operations in South Korea have been discontinued, contributing to the platform’s turbulent phase.

Future Endeavors

While the allure of platforms like Kick may offer improved revenue sharing, concerns regarding content moderation have been raised. Pokimane’s stance against compromising her principles for financial gain suggests that she may not be inclined to join such platforms. As the streaming community continues to evolve, the departure of Pokimane from Twitch marks a pivotal moment for the platform and the broader streaming landscape.

