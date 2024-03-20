10 Best AI Math Solvers for Instant Homework Solutions

If you need extra help with math homework, you’re not alone. AI math solvers are powerful tools that can help students at all grade levels develop their math skills.

Students are not the only group that can benefit from using AI for math. Parents and educators can also use these tools to help students succeed. Math AI solvers break down math problems into small components that are easier to understand.

In this article, we’ll compare some of the best AI math solver tools available. There were several things we looked for to find the best ones, such as ease of use, features, and price. Read on!

10 Best AI Math Solver Tools

AI Math – Best AI Math Solver Overall Mathful – Best AI Math Solver for Boosting Your Math Grade HIX Tutor – Best AI Math Solver for Step-by-Step Support ExamUp – Best AI Math Solver for Studying for Exams HomeworkAI – Best AI Math Solver for Reviewing Textbook Material Microsoft Math Solver – Best AI Math Solver for Use on Mobile Devices Mathway – Best AI Math Solver for Solving Algebra Problems Maths.ai – Best AI Math Solver for a Personalized Learning Experience SnapXam – Best AI Math Solver for Access to Online Math Calculators Air Math – Best AI Math Solver for Solving Problems from the Web

1. AI Math – Best AI Math Solver Overall

For the overall best math AI tool, try AI Math. This tool enables students to master advanced math skills without the burden of scouring textbooks for answers. From deciphering word problems to simplifying algebraic expressions, AI Math covers nearly every branch of math to provide students with comprehensive support.

Use AI Math to solve math problems anytime and anywhere you have an internet connection. Along with 24/7 accessibility, the AI math solver offers near-precision with a 99% accuracy rate. Best of all, it doesn’t cost anything to get started.

To begin, simply input your math question by typing the problem. In seconds, you’ll receive an accurate solution and a detailed explanation that helps you learn the material.

Pros:

Provides step-by-step solutions.

Designed to handle both simple and complex math questions.

Gives instant feedback to reinforce math concepts.

Cons:

Requires a paid subscription after the trial period.

May go against school policies that prohibit AI use.

2. Mathful – Best AI Math Solver for Boosting Your Math Grade

Mathful is an advanced AI math problem solver that uses machine learning technology and powerful algorithms to rapidly generate accurate solutions to nearly every math question imaginable.

Not all students can successfully learn new math concepts in the classroom, but Mathful is different. Students can learn at their own pace and review challenging math concepts as often as they need.

Mathful covers over 10 branches of math, including but not limited to, algebra, geometry, and calculus. It also helps younger students with elementary math subjects, such as fractions, decimals, and measurement. The platform is available 24/7 to help students study in the comfort of their homes day or night.

Pros:

Helps students gain confidence in their math skills.

Allows students to check their answers to ensure accuracy.

The AI math solver is available to try for free.

Cons:

Some students cannot afford a subscription after the free trial.

3. HIX Tutor – Best AI Math Solver for Step-by-Step Math Support

HIX Tutor is a revolutionary tool that enhances students’ mathematical education. With HIX Tutor, users can get instant step-by-step explanations of homework problems, whether they need assistance with limits and derivatives or want to hone their algebraic skills.

HIX Tutor promotes streamlined learning by giving students the guidance they need each step of the way. Just submit your math query and wait seconds while the tool works its magic. You can then check the final answer against your own and gain a better understanding of how to reach the final solution.

This diverse AI math solver uses the latest in AI math technology to ensure accurate answers to math questions at all grade levels.

Pros:

Helps boost math grades and overall school success.

Is trained in geometry, trigonometry, calculus, and more.

Allows students to type in math questions or upload an image or file.

Cons:

Could have difficulty reading files with messy or illegible handwriting.

4. ExamUp – Best AI Math Solver for Studying for Exams

ExamUp is the perfect solution for students who want to prep for exams or have last-minute study sessions. The reliable AI homework solver can handle math topics across all branches, from number theory to applied mathematics.

ExamUp provides detailed explanations of math problems that improve student comprehension and ensure that the knowledge sticks. The AI math problem solver has a 99% accuracy rate, making it a trustworthy study sidekick.

ExamUp offers a free plan that allows students to access certain features at no cost. Gain access to additional math features and capabilities with a paid subscription.

Pros:

Supports 30+ languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian.

Includes a built-in plagiarism detector.

Offers homework help for other subjects like chemistry, physics, and biology.

Cons:

Cannot replace an in-person classroom education.

5. HomeworkAI – Best AI Math Solver for Reviewing Textbook Material

Math textbooks certainly have value but can be difficult to learn from due to the sheer amount of information. HomeworkAI simplifies the learning process by analyzing textbook material with practice questions and providing instant feedback and solutions to problems.

The AI homework problem solver can also help students with regular homework assignments. Type in a math problem or upload an image or text file to start the process. The platform is easy to use and is accessible 24/7 for convenience.

HomeworkAI can help users of all educational levels, from elementary age to older professionals. Students can try HomeworkAI at no cost.

Pros:

Supports a variety of file formats, such as PDF, image files, DOC, and DOCX.

Can handle math problems with multiple solution methods.

Helps with other school subjects like biology, chemistry, physics, and more.

Cons:

The tool does not offer advanced math features.

6. Microsoft Math Solver – Best AI Math Solver for Use on Mobile Devices

It’s inevitable that you won’t always be home when you need to study or do math homework. That is why having a mobile-friendly AI math solver like Microsoft Math Solver can be a lifesaver.

Available for download in the App Store or on Google Play, Microsoft Math Solver can be used on both Android and iOS devices. After downloading the app, you’ll be prompted to type in a math question, such as a quadratic equation or trigonometry problem. The tool will then provide simple steps to solve the problem and show your work.

Pros:

Covers pre-algebra, algebra, calculus, and trigonometry.

Provides video resources for new features, tips, and more.

Allows students to graph their math problems.

Cons:

The tool can only be used on mobile devices.

7. Mathway – Best AI Math Solver for Solving Algebra Problems

Mathway is specifically designed to help students with a variety of math subjects, such as calculus, physics, and statistics, but it is especially beneficial for algebra. The tailored AI math solver offers a simple interface with a chatbot and calculator to make completing algebra problems fast and simple.

When you enter an algebra problem, the tool will present a series of options for you to choose from. For example, it may ask if you want to “Simplify,” “Calculate in the Square Root,” or “Convert to Radical Form.” Once you’ve made your selection, the tool provides an answer and explanation.

Pros:

The AI math solver is free to use.

Has a clean interface that doesn’t distract you from learning.

Can help with other math subjects like basic math, statistics, and physics.

Cons:

Requires users to sign up for advanced features.

Explanations of math problems can sometimes be too brief.

8. Maths.ai – Best AI Math Solver for a Personalized Learning Experience

Every student is unique in the way that they learn and comprehend information. With Maths.ai, students can learn at their own level and pace. The cutting-edge math AI solver gradually adapts to the user’s learning style for a personalized academic experience.

Maths.ai prides itself on being a “safe space” in which students can ask homework questions without judgment. The tool is open to students worldwide to help them build their math skills in a way that works best for them. Students can sign up for a free trial to get started. Subscription plans start at just $3 per user, per month.

Pros:

Offers a familiar chatbot with a conversational text style.

Uses the latest in AI technology to help students learn.

Can be more affordable than hiring a math tutor.

Cons:

Accuracy may be reduced for complex math problems.

9. SnapXam – Best AI Math Solver for Access to Online Math Calculators

SnapXam doesn’t just offer a one-size-fits-all math tool. Instead, it has more than 100 online math calculators that perform a wide range of mathematical functions, ranging from a condensing logarithms calculator to a polynomial factorization calculator.

The powerful AI math solver also offers step-by-step examples that walk students through different types of math problems. Students can also help SnapXam to explore different ways to solve the problem.

Pros:

Provides access to YouTube math videos and tutorials.

Students who get different answers than the one shown can verify their answers.

Allows students to share solutions with their friends.

Cons:

Better suited for older math students.

Additional features are only available with a Premium account.

10. Air Math – Best AI Math Solver for Solving Problems from the Web

The ability to solve complex problems anywhere is appealing. Air Math is unique in that it offers an Air Math Homework Helper Chrome Extension that students can install, snap, and crop a math problem from the web, and instantly generate a solution.

Air Math can solve many types of problems, including challenging word problems. If the math AI solver cannot provide an accurate answer to your math question, it will recommend connecting with a real tutor who will walk you through the solution. All live tutors at Air Math are tested, certified, and consistently monitored.

Pros:

Students can type in math questions or upload photos of questions.

The tool is available for the web and iOS and Android devices.

A “Bookmarks” feature enables students to bookmark any solution.

Cons:

Some features are only available on the mobile version.

Conclusion

AI math problem solver tools are transforming the way that students approach homework assignments and prepare for exams. Leading AI math solvers like AI Math help create an engaging and intuitive learning experience that makes math a more approachable subject. Try AI Math for yourself and see how it can help you build your math skills.