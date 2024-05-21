Technology & Innovationtechnology-and-innovationEmerging Techemerging-tech
Emerging Tech

What is Building Information Modelling?

Written by: Devan | Published: 21 May 2024
What is Building Information Modelling?
Emerging Tech

Building Information Management has existed for several decades, although the term itself only began gaining widespread popularity less than ten years ago. BIM is often treated as the next logical step of evolution for the construction process as a whole. It all started with the original approach to project design that used physical drawings as the means of presenting the entirety of a project’s information.

Understandably, accuracy was always a problem with this kind of approach due to the sheer existence of the so-called human factor. The same could be said for the amount of information that a single project drawing can include – and creating multiple drawings rapidly accelerated the generation of conflicts, miscommunication, and so on.

The introduction and widespread adoption of CAD software as the primary source of project models solved the issue of accuracy in its entirety. It also brought a fair share of other advantages – presenting models in three dimensions with dynamic viewpoints, drastically reducing the industry’s overall reliance on paper drawings, etc.

At the same time, CAD was not as big of a change as it could have been, with plenty of unresolved issues remaining after its introduction. These include topics such as miscommunication, data sharing, information management on a project level, and so on. This is where BIM started spreading throughout the market.

The first question that would be worth asking here is simple – “What is BIM?”. The answer to this question is not exactly straightforward. The most common explanation of BIM describes it as a complex information management process that encompasses the entire lifecycle of a project – including the design phase, the construction phase, and even the post-construction tasks such as maintenance or disassembly.

However, that is not the complete context for BIM as a term since it has several different alterations. All of these interpretations stem directly from the way the definition of BIM can be interpreted. The aforementioned definition of BIM is the most common so far; it describes BIM as an information management process, so the name “Building Information Management” fits it completely.

Surprisingly enough, this is not the only interpretation of BIM. Another possible interpretation is “Building Information Modeling” – the process of creating and editing the BIM model, which acts as a centralized data storage location for the majority of the process.

The existence of a BIM model as a Common Data Environment for all project participants solves one of the construction industry’s biggest problems – miscommunication. Having constant access to up-to-date information about the project’s state eliminates potential miscommunication, enables accountability, and greatly improves conflict resolution across the board.

The topic of BIM adoption has been around for a while now, and there are still people who can be somewhat confused about the necessity of BIM, its advantages, and so on. There are at least three misconceptions that are extremely common for BIM:

  • BIM is only suitable for architects and no one else.
  • BIM is nothing but an evolution of CAD software.
  • BIM is a one-and-done solution that can be deployed momentarily.

First, BIM is an incredibly versatile tool that originated from design-oriented CAD software. It helps all project participants throughout different project phases, from start to finish. The biggest reason this assumption even exists is that the architecture industry was practically the first one to start adopting BIM in any capacity.

Second, BIM has expanded far beyond any limitations of CAD software since it is not just design software anymore – it also covers data management, issue tracking, collaboration, resource acquisition, and dozens of different features outside of the direct field of CAD influence.

Last but not least is the assumption that BIM is something that can be used as a solution that adds everything at the same time. That assumption could not be further from the truth. BIM is an extremely difficult topic that interacts with practically any major project phase from start to finish, changing many of these phases in a substantial manner.

The topic of BIM integration has become so prevalent over recent years that there are several different approaches to it now, including “levels,” “maturity phases,” and so on.

For example, the topic of BIM Levels is relatively simple by nature – it represents the extent of BIM’s involvement in the current state of the company’s project management. The level count starts at 0 (as in “the complete lack of BIM”) and goes up to Level 8, at the very least.

The first four levels are relatively simple in terms of their explanation:

  • BIM Level 0 is, as we have mentioned, a complete lack of any BIM integration whatsoever.
  • BIM Level 1 presents a rather low level of integration that is comprised of 3D CAD modeling used primarily at the conceptual level. It also means that cooperation is at its bare minimum, and the only participant of the project that has access to the Common Data Environment is the contractor themselves.
  • BIM Level 2 is relatively widespread now, and it is even used as a de facto standard for all construction firms on a government level (in the UK, at least). On this BIM level, all project participants use 3D CAD at different project phases, even if it is difficult to exchange data without setting a data format that everyone can work with.
  • BIM Level 3 is where most of the BIM elements are supposed to start working together. This includes everyone’s access to the CDE, regular cooperation, data sharing, and more. At this level, the original meaning of BIM implementation becomes reality, but it can be very difficult to achieve, since it requires cooperation from different stakeholders, and not just the company itself.

BIM itself is also evolving as time goes on, and there are multiple other “levels” that expand its capabilities even further – with the addition of scheduling (4D), budgeting (5D), and several others. Understandably enough, implementing them is even more difficult than anything above since all of these “levels” and “dimensions” expand upon the original idea of BIM in all of its three-dimensional glory.

While BIM is a very complex concept, the number of advantages it can provide upon proper implementation is genuinely incredible. Additionally, more and more companies are going to be using BIM elements in their work as time goes on. There will come a time when BIM implementation will become a necessity for any company that is willing to remain competitive with their budget and time constraints. As such, it is never a bad time to learn more about the topic as a whole, at the very least.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Azure Machine Learning
FINTECH

What Is Azure Machine Learning

by Sherilyn Beall | 17 November 2023
What Is Bootstrapping In Machine Learning
FINTECH

What Is Bootstrapping In Machine Learning

by Erma Leavitt | 17 November 2023
How To Know What PC Case I Got
TECHNOLOGY

How To Know What PC Case I Got

by Joyan Cleary | 30 November 2023
What Is PSU Tier List
TECHNOLOGY

What Is PSU Tier List

by Cacilia Atwater | 29 November 2023
How To Build A SaaS Financial Model
FINTECH

How To Build A SaaS Financial Model

by Charlena Deberry | 15 November 2023
11 Best 3D Printing Surface for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best 3D Printing Surface for 2024

by Dode Roden | 19 August 2023
How Does Polyjet 3D Printing Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does Polyjet 3D Printing Work

by Loleta Detweiler | 30 July 2023
What Is A Classification Model In Machine Learning
FINTECH

What Is A Classification Model In Machine Learning

by Caterina Nicolas | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

What is Building Information Modelling?
Emerging Tech

What is Building Information Modelling?

by Devan | 21 May 2024
How to Use Email Blasts Marketing To Take Control of Your Market
How-To Guides

How to Use Email Blasts Marketing To Take Control of Your Market

by Devan | 10 May 2024
Learn To Convert Scanned Documents Into Editable Text With OCR
Software Tutorials

Learn To Convert Scanned Documents Into Editable Text With OCR

by Devan | 26 April 2024
Top Mini Split Air Conditioner For Summer
Buyer's Guides

Top Mini Split Air Conditioner For Summer

by Devan | 26 April 2024
Comfortable and Luxurious Family Life | Zero Gravity Massage Chair
Buyer's Guides

Comfortable and Luxurious Family Life | Zero Gravity Massage Chair

by Devan | 26 April 2024
Fintechs and Traditional Banks: Navigating the Future of Financial Services
General Fintech

Fintechs and Traditional Banks: Navigating the Future of Financial Services

by Devan | 18 April 2024
AI Writing: How It’s Changing the Way We Create Content
AI

AI Writing: How It’s Changing the Way We Create Content

by Devan | 3 April 2024
How to Find the Best Midjourney Alternative in 2024: A Guide to AI Anime Generators
Digital Media & Creative Tech

How to Find the Best Midjourney Alternative in 2024: A Guide to AI Anime Generators

by Devan | 28 March 2024