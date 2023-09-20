Sizzle: The AI-Powered Learning App And Chatbot Revolutionizing Education

Former Meta AI VP, Jerome Pesenti, has launched Sizzle, an innovative and free AI-powered learning app that aims to transform the way students learn. Unlike traditional math-solving platforms, Sizzle goes beyond simply providing answers to math equations and word problems. It acts as a tutor chatbot, guiding students through each step and helping them develop a deep understanding of the concepts.

New Features Designed to Enhance Learning

Sizzle recently introduced four new features that enhance the learning experience:

1. Grading Capability

With the “Grade Your Homework” feature, students can upload pictures of their completed assignments. Sizzle then provides specific feedback on each solution, helping students identify any mistakes and guiding them towards the correct approach.

2. Step Regeneration

The “Try a Different Approach” feature allows students to suggest alternative methods for solving problems. By typing a brief explanation, the AI generates a step-by-step solution based on the student’s approach, promoting individualized learning.

3. Multiple Answers

Preparing for upcoming tests becomes easier with the “Give Me Choices” option. Students are presented with multiple answers to choose from, enabling them to strengthen their problem-solving skills and test their understanding.

4. Image Upload

Alongside the existing ability to scan problems using their phones, students can now upload images directly from their camera roll. This feature, called “Answer with a Photo,” simplifies the process of capturing and solving complex problems.

AI-Driven Learning for All Levels

Sizzle caters to students at all learning levels, from Middle School to College and AP classes. The app covers not only mathematics but also subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology. This comprehensive approach makes Sizzle a versatile and valuable tool for a wide range of students.

Pesenti, the visionary behind the app, aims to make AI a force for positive change in people’s lives. He believes that leveraging AI in education is a meaningful opportunity to achieve that goal. Sizzle utilizes large language models from third parties, such as OpenAI, in addition to developing its own in-house models. Thanks to this combination, the app boasts an impressive 90% accuracy rate.

Free and Accessible to Everyone

In stark contrast to many learning apps that require paid subscriptions for advanced features, Sizzle is completely free. Although the company plans to introduce premium offerings and in-app purchases in the future, the core functionality of solving problems step-by-step will remain accessible to all users.

Positive Response and Future Plans

Since its launch in August, Sizzle has gained significant traction, amassing over 20,000 downloads. The app’s average rating of 4.6 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store further reflects its positive impact on users.

Sizzle recently secured $7.5 million in seed funding, led by Owl Ventures, with participation from 8VC and FrenchFounders. This investment will be instrumental in expanding the team and further developing the app’s features. Sizzle aims to introduce additional enhancements in the coming months, continuing its mission to revolutionize education through AI-driven learning.