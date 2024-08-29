12 Best Free AI Image Sharpeners in 2024 (Web/PC/Mobile)

We all have pictures snapped with cameras of yesteryear. Pictures we cherish and wish we could see them in modern high definition, right? Well, what if we told you technology can grant you that wish?

You can now use an AI image sharpener to give old, burry, and low-resolution an HD makeover that highlights and reveals every detail!

We’ll cover twelve AI photo sharpening tools for your computer, mobile device, and online platforms. Which do you think will appeal to you the most? Let’s find out!

What is an AI Image Sharpener?

An AI image sharpener is software that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to enhance and sharpen images or pictures. Such software works by using deep learning models trained on massive image datasets. What does this mean?

Learning models are algorithms or sets of instructions trained on large data pools to recognize patterns in videos, sounds, texts, and images to generate new data.

So, in the context of an AI photo sharpening tool, these learning models have been trained to understand how to make a picture sharper or less blurry by analyzing what they learned from the massive data they trained on. So, an AI image sharpener essentially generates a new and sharper image from the old one. Make sense?

The tool can differentiate between elements in a picture, like the background from foreground objects, meaning it can select regions to sharpen.

You can use such AI picture sharpening software whether you’re a photographer, a graphic designer, an artist, or just someone who wants to make their pictures look better. Give any of the AI sharpeners below a try, and tell us which you like the most!

12 Best AI Image Sharpeners

Alright, we know some of you prefer to make your edits on your phone while others work better on computers; more of you even choose to work online, which is why the AI sharpening software below caters to all three groups of people!

Image Sharpener for Web Users:

Media.io Image Sharpener

If you want a fast and reliable AI Image Sharpener, we highly recommend you try Media.io Image Sharpener before anything else. It quickly and easily turns a blurry photo into a sharp masterpiece with no visible noise or artifacts!

Features:

Compatible with both pc and mobile devices.

Offers extra tools like color correction and upscale.

The AI photo sharpening tool fixes motion blur.

Pros:

100% free.

Online, so can be accessed anywhere with internet connectivity.

The AI sharpening software is easy to use.

Cons:

Speed depends on internet connectivity.

Doesn’t sharpen files above 25MB.

No batch upload feature with this AI image sharpener.

Rating: 4.8/5

VanceAI

Here’s another one-click AI image sharpener that excels at sharpening, clearing motion blur, and smoothening edges of photos! The complete suite has AI photo enhancement generation and editing tools, including background removal, upscaling, denoising, and more.

Features:

The AI unblur tool smoothens edges and highlights photo details.

smoothens edges and highlights photo details. Fixes out-of-focus images without any artifacts.

Removes motion blur (feeling of moment) to show clarity in photos.

Pros:

Safe and secure because processed images are deleted in 24 hours.

Offers different AI sharpening models (Standard, Lens Blur, Soft Blur, and Motion Blur).

The sharpen image AI tool can remove pixels from an image.

Cons:

The web version of the AI picture sharpening software doesn’t support batch uploads.

software doesn’t support batch uploads. Desktop variant is faster in processing.

Isn’t as efficient on lower-speed internet.

Rating: 4.6/5

Artguru AI

With this AI image sharpener, you never need to bother with manual photo editing or adjustments. The tool automatically uses optimal settings to sharpen your pictures, highlighting every detail.

Features:

100% automatic; the AI does everything.

Includes a negative prompt option.

Dozens of AI styles to choose from.

Pros:

Platform offers more AI tools.

Has an iPhone variant you can use to unblur image .

. Speedy processing capabilities.

Cons:

Must purchase credits to use it fully.

Must log in to select multiple images.

Some users might find the credits to use AI to sharpen images

Rating: 3/5

PicWish

PicWish was designed to take low-quality images and give them HD treatment! This AI image sharpener is great at sharpening portraits and restoring facial details. It generates high-quality images geared towards e-commerce.

Features:

Supports major picture formats like JPG, PNG, BMP, WebP, and JPEG.

The AI image sharpener has exceptional face enhancement and sharpening features.

has exceptional face enhancement and sharpening features. Picture URL can be used to load and sharpen them in the tool.

Pros:

Comes with other AI photo enhancer tools.

Has macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android variants.

Access to the tool’s API (Application Programming Interface).

Cons:

Bulk editing is only available in the mobile app.

Must purchase credits to keep using the tool.

Must log in to the AI photo sharpening software to access other features.

Rating: 4.7/5

Image Sharpener for PC Users:

AVCLabs PhotoPro AI

This AI image sharpener offers multiple AI-powered video and photo editing tools, and one of its most popular tools is the image enhancer and sharpener. It automatically reduces noise and increases the resolution of your photos. The AI picture sharpening tool is designed for both personal and professional needs.

Features:

An image can be sharpened and upscaled to 4x times.

Supports popular formats: JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, and RAW

Automatically adjusts numerous aspects of the photo, like color balance and contrast.

Pros:

The AI image sharpener has a desktop variant for both macOS and Windows.

has a desktop variant for both macOS and Windows. Increases image size by 200%, 300%, or even 400% with no quality loss.

A one-click feature that processes and enhances photos.

Cons:

Bulk editing necessitates you download an installer.

It might be slow to batch-enhance and unblur image on slower internet connections.

on slower internet connections. Full features are behind a paywall.

Rating: 4.6/5

Topaz Labs Sharpen AI

Topaz Labs is synonymous with high-end AI tools, and their AI-powered tool to unblur image is one of their best yet! The deep learning models are trained for shake reduction, blur removal, and focus correction, among other functions.

Features:

The blur remover AI tool upscales photos and recovers faces in photos.

A focus model that reduces blur.

A softness model that makes good images look even better.

Pros:

Compatible with macOS and Windows.

It can be integrated with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

The AI image sharpener supports batch processing.

Cons:

The AI unblur software can be resource-intensive.

software can be resource-intensive. Must pay to unlock full features.

At $199, the price tag might be steep for most people.

Rating: 4.3/5

Luminar

This is the AI image sharpener for you if you want to edit your photos effortlessly by using AI’s generative capabilities to unblur image. With its multiform presets and powerful built-in editor, this award-winning AI sharpener is a favorite among pros and beginners!

Features:

An extensive library of filters.

Supports editing of RAW files.

The AI image sharpener features batch processing of pictures.

Pros:

Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Comes with multiple editing tools.

Available on Windows, macOS, or plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Cons:

Must pay to use all that Luminar has to offer.

The AI photo sharpening app might require a learning curve.

app might require a learning curve. Slow performance on dated or lower-end computers.

Rating: 4.7/5

ON1 Resize

This is one of the more powerful AI image resizers and picture enlargement tools on the market. It’s regarded as the industry standard for photo enlargements, so you can understand it was developed to cater to the demands of pro editors and photographers before anyone else.

Features:

Enlarges photos and uses AI to sharpen images while recovering incredible detail.

while recovering incredible detail. Capable of integrating more than just average plugins.

The AI sharpening software allows for softproofing.

Pros:

Allows for batch processing and AI image sharpening free.

Comes with tiling and gallery wrap functions.

Can print right from the AI sharpen image free

Cons:

Must pay to use it.

The interface won’t appeal to beginners.

The $79.99 price won’t be affordable for some users.

Rating: 4.2/5

Image Sharpener for Mobile Users:

Lumii

The fact that Lumii is a mobile AI image sharpener that offers 100+ stylish and unique preset photo effects and filters makes it a winner in our books! The AI enhance feature is excellent, too, so it’s pretty convenient to load a picture from your gallery in a few taps and have it sharpened!

Features:

Multiple templates that aid using AI to sharpen images .

. 100+ Beauty AI effects.

Pro HSL color.

Pros:

No ads while editing.

Simple to use this blur remover .

. Photos can be exported to other apps with ease.

Cons:

Has a paid premium plan.

There are fewer ads in this AI image sharpener , but they’re still there.

, but they’re still there. The sheer number of effects can seem overwhelming for some people.

Rating: 4.7/5

Sharpen Image

This very simple tool enhances the sharpness of your gallery or camera pictures. The AI image sharpener utilizes an image-processing feature called “Unsharp Mask.” This tool doesn’t have much going on for it, but it still gets the job done.

Features:

It can increase or decrease intensity.

Can increase or decrease radius.

Can instantly share the sharpened image to other platforms.

Pros:

Free to use this AI photo sharpening

Simple interface that makes it easy to sharpen image AI .

Supports multiple picture formats.

Cons:

Basic and limited editing features.

Annoying ads.

You must manually edit photos instead of auto-edition, which other similar apps offer.

Rating: 4.1/5

Fotogenic

This body and face editor was developed to meet beginners’ and professional photographers’ photo editing needs! So, it’s an excellent AI image sharpener to pick up and be instantly acquainted with!

Features:

The body editor can whiten teeth in selfies, add muscles, tattoos, etc.

The face editor can add makeup, remove pimples or spots, smoothen a face, etc.

This AI sharpening software has filters for the weather, plants, texts, etc.

Pros:

Diversity in effects and filters.

Has an intuitive interface.

One-time payment with this remove blur AI

Cons:

Only pro subscribers get full features.

Some tools, like the “slimming” tool, aren’t very effective.

The 3-day trial is not enough to try all the features.

Rating: 4.6/5

PhotoSoft

Our final AI image sharpener is also an AI art generator! It uses an AI tool that’s great at generating dazzling images, so if you want to create something out of the ordinary, AI sharpen image, and give your pictures a unique look, this is the tool for you.

Features:

Has multi-lingual prompting.

The AI image sharpener can export in 4K.

can export in 4K. Upscales and generates different variations of a single image.

Pros:

Easy to use this AI photo sharpening app with a simplistic interface.

app with a simplistic interface. Lightning-fast image-processing speed.

Has a built-in community for connection and collaboration.

Cons:

The AI picture sharpening app has limited advanced features.

has limited advanced features. Doesn’t support RAW files.

Some effects might be outdated compared to newer AI apps.

Rating: 4.2/5

How to Sharpen Images with AI?

Each AI image sharpener we listed is great, but we’ve just told you about them. Now, we want you to see how to use one of the best to sharpen your image and revive old pictures!

So, which do we pick from the twelve? Let’s go with a simple but effective tool, light but powerful, and FREE: Media.io Image Sharpener!

Step 1: Open Image Sharpener

Go to Media.io Image Sharpener and click “Upload Images.” The AI image sharpener will open a Windows Explorer or macOS Finder window to locate the image you want to sharpen.

Step 2: Process Image

The AI image sharpener will automatically start processing and sharpening the image when loaded into the tool. There are six AI options to the right that you can choose.

Each AI photo sharpening option can sharpen your image in specific ways, so play around with them and see what works best for you. But, if you know what image sharpening function you want, you’ll know which to choose.

Step 3: Download Image

Once satisfied with the new and improved image, click “Download” to save it to your system. And that’s how you use this AI sharpening software!

Conclusion

You just read about twelve of the most popular AI sharpeners for three different platforms. So, the only question is, which platform or device do you prefer to work with and use AI to sharpen images the most? Do you feel more at home with a computer, or do your creative juices start flowing once you grab a mobile phone?

Here’s an idea: why not just use a single AI image sharpener that can enhance pictures on both computers and mobile devices, whether Android or iOS?

Media.io Image Enhancer is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS since it is a web-based tool. So, you only need a device that can open a browser with an internet connection to run the AI photo sharpening tool and sharpen your pictures!

FAQs

Why Use an AI Image Sharpener Over Traditional Sharpening Tools?

Because it uses artificial intelligence, it gives more natural results. So, it maintains the images’ original quality while reducing noise. Plus, an AI image sharpener can batch-process images.

Can AI Image Sharpeners Recover Details from Extremely Blurred Pictures?

Yes, an AI image sharpener can do this, but the level of blurriness can determine how effective the results are. Extremely blurry images can be recovered but with much less detail.

Is It Safe to Use AI Image Sharpeners?

Yes, of course. The platform always ensures the users’ data is safe and secure. But ensure you use a popular and reputable AI image enhancer to avoid any risk.