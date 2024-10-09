Behind the Scenes of Artificial Intelligence: Leading IT Expert in the Middle East Ali Kamran on the Secrets of Machine Learning

“A lot of scientists feel that we’re on the verge of a new Renaissance, that AI will solve the big problems of humanity — scarcity, overpopulation, pollution. And yet, a lot of scientists feel that it’s so powerful it will destroy us.” – Dan Brown, “Origin”.

The heated debates on the role of artificial intelligence in the future of humankind continue to intensify as AI and ML algorithms become deeply embedded in every facet of modern business operations. Post-COVID digitalization has accelerated the adoption of smart technologies across nearly all industries, prompting both praise and criticism. Yet, one thing is clear: the business landscape of the 2020s has become inseparable from AI, and companies now rely on it more than ever. Leading this charge is Ali Kamran, a seasoned I.T. Sales Director at NAIB Information Technology, who is not only a technical expert but also a sales leader. Through his strategic sales leadership, Kamran is driving significant business growth by delivering AI and ERP solutions that are transforming industries and positioning his clients at the forefront of technological innovation.

To gain expert insights into the driving forces behind companies specializing in AI-powered solutions for modern business, we spoke with Ali Kamran, Country Manager for NAIB Information Technology in the United Kingdom, Oman, and KSA. Kamran’s leadership in sales has been instrumental in securing multi-million-dollar contracts with global corporations such as Microsoft, SAP, and Cisco. By leading large-scale AI and ERP integration projects, Kamran has not only delivered cutting-edge technology solutions but also forged strategic partnerships that have enabled NAIB Information Technology to maintain a competitive edge in the market and drive exponential revenue growth.

Having provided hundreds of pre-sales consultations on the most suitable next-generation IT solutions for global corporations, ministries, and governmental & educational institutions, Kamran acquired extensive and multi-faceted experience in advising on all aspects of AI-powered technologies, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, helping international conglomerates to pick the most beneficial system tailored to their specific needs. Today, he shared his expertise with us.

“I have worked with a wide range of organizations from completely different fields, such as oil and gas, education, IT, and governmental institutions”, shares Kamran. “And when it comes to choosing “the right” solution for a specific team, the first questions to ask are: what they are planning to do with this system, what goals they hope to achieve, and most importantly, which programs the team is trained to work with, and whether the company is willing to invest in training employees to master a new system.”

“What’s interesting, the last questions often get missed by many, while that’s the most significant factor”, expands Kamran. “Even the most powerful technology in the world will not be particularly useful if the team is not trained on how to take advantage of its full potential and only uses up to 5-10% of its functionality. Which, unfortunately, happens way too often. Global corporations invest millions in acquiring the most innovative AI-powered systems and end up using a limited number of opportunities they provide.”

“It is important to understand that the most advanced technical solution is not always the most suitable one for you”, explains Kamran. “For example, if you are planning to use AI for composing university schedules, you don’t necessarily need it to be able to analyze ground for oil drilling. If your goal is oil drilling, you might not need your system to perform the functions required solely for software development purposes. My job is to find out which functions our corporate client is planning to use, what is the level of IT training among their team members that they already have or are willing to provide, and what is the most suitable solution based on their specific needs and resources.”

Throughout the last decade of his career, Ali Kamran has worked with over 100 international corporations across the Middle East and the UK, helping them significantly improve operational efficiency, security, and productivity, while driving millions of dollars in revenue growth. Kamran’s success as an I.T. Sales Director stems from his ability to forge strong, lasting client relationships by deeply understanding their unique goals, teams, and capacities. His approach begins with thorough analysis, ensuring that the solutions he advises—whether AI, ERP, Bespoke Solutions, or off-the-shelf—are specifically tailored to meet the individual business objectives of each client. This ability to deliver customized, high-impact solutions has cemented Kamran’s reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to stay competitive in today’s fast-evolving technological landscape

“My passion for technology started early on”, shares Kamran. “I initially planned to specialize in network engineering, but as the digital landscape evolved, I became fascinated with AI, ML, Edge Computing, Cloud, and Integration Capabilities. If you enjoy problem-solving, creating innovative solutions, and working with cutting-edge technology, this field is perfect for you. Imagine helping organizations improve their operations using artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity — it’s like being the brain of the world’s most advanced businesses.”

Kamran believes that the key to success in his field is a never-ending process of discovery and self-education. ‘In the IT field, a lot of work happens behind the scenes,’ he explains. ‘Complex integrations, endless testing, and meticulous planning. For example, delivering a solution like ERP can involve months of preparation before the client even sees the first result. It’s this behind-the-scenes effort that ensures smooth operations for our clients.’ Kamran’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve is central to his leadership in sales. ‘The most important life hack in our industry is to always keep learning. Technology evolves so quickly that staying ahead is the only way to add value to clients. Whether it’s a new AI tool or the latest cybersecurity measure, learning it before everyone else does and being the first to offer it to your clients will keep you on top of the market.’ This forward-thinking approach not only positions Kamran as a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge solutions but also as a sales leader driving both business growth and technological innovation through a consultative sales approach.