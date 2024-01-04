Newsnews
Twitch Updates Attire Policy To Ban Topless Meta And Implied Nudity Streams

Written by: Virginia Hoover | Published: 4 January 2024
Twitch has recently announced a significant update to its attire policy, effectively banning the popular “topless meta” and implied nudity streams. The new policy prohibits streamers from implying or suggesting that they are fully or partially nude, and also restricts the visibility of genitals, even if they are covered. This decision comes in response to the rise of streams known as the topless or “black bar” meta, where streamers appeared naked through clever framing or the use of black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals. Although this content did not technically violate Twitch’s nudity policy, it sparked controversy within the Twitch community.

Key Takeaway

Twitch has implemented a new attire policy to prohibit streamers from implying or suggesting nudity, particularly through the use of clever framing or censor bars. The decision comes in response to the controversial rise of the “topless meta” streams, reflecting the platform’s efforts to maintain a balance between artistic expression and explicit content.

New Restrictions on Implied Nudity

Under the updated policy, female-presenting streamers are allowed to show cleavage as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and it is clear that they are wearing clothing. However, covering breasts or genitals with objects or censor bars to suggest nudity is now prohibited. Twitch’s Chief Customer Trust Officer Angela Hession emphasized that the thumbnails of such content can be disruptive to the user experience on Twitch, especially within category browse directories. As a response, the company is working on a feature to blur thumbnails for content tagged with Sexual Themes and is developing user settings to filter mature content.

Backlash and Community Concerns

The recent policy update has sparked mixed reactions within the Twitch community. While some have expressed support for the crackdown on implied nudity, others have raised concerns about gendered double standards and the enforcement of the new rules. Additionally, Twitch has faced challenges in distinguishing between digital depictions of nudity and actual photography, leading to a rollback of its artistic nudity policy. The platform has acknowledged the need to address community concerns and find a balance between artistic expression and explicit content.

As Twitch continues to refine its content policies, the platform aims to create a safer and more inclusive environment for its diverse community of streamers and viewers.

