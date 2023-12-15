Newsnews
News

Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again

Written by: Audi Showers | Published: 16 December 2023
twitch-reverses-course-on-artistic-nudity-policy-banning-depictions-of-nudity-again
News

Days after freeing the (fictionalized) nipple, Twitch is backtracking on its “artistic nudity” policy that allowed streamers to show illustrated, animated or sculpted renderings of breasts, butts and genitals.

Key Takeaway

Twitch has reversed its policy on artistic nudity, banning depictions of both real and fictional nudity, following concerns raised by the art community over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding the platform.

Concerns from the Art Community

In response to feedback from the art community, Twitch initially updated its nudity policy to allow creators to “utilize the human form in their art.” However, concerns were raised over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding Twitch’s art category since the policy was updated.

Reversal of Policy

Effective Friday, depictions of both real and fictional nudity are banned on Twitch again. Streamers will still be able to show nudity in Mature-rated games.

CEO’s Statement

In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy wrote that the company went too far with the change and that digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge. Twitch isn’t adding further changes to the new sexual content policy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Best Netflix Shows to Binge Watch with Friends in 2022
ENTERTAINMENT

Best Netflix Shows to Binge Watch with Friends in 2022

by Abigail | 22 September 2020
Why Was Julion Alvarez Banned From Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Why Was Julion Alvarez Banned From Spotify

by Odella Moulton | 19 August 2023
New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Bess Gudino | 6 September 2023
Twitch Enhances Anti-Harassment Measures By Blocking Banned Users From Streaming
News

Twitch Enhances Anti-Harassment Measures By Blocking Banned Users From Streaming

by Eddie Reiner | 12 October 2023
15 Best Music Bots for Discord Your Server Will Vibe To
Audio

15 Best Music Bots for Discord Your Server Will Vibe To

by Juliet | 26 September 2021
What Is Lofi and Where Can You Listen to It? (Introduction)
ENTERTAINMENT

What Is Lofi and Where Can You Listen to It? (Introduction)

by Kenneth Cases | 20 April 2022
What Does User Not Found Mean On Instagram
TECHNOLOGY

What Does User Not Found Mean On Instagram

by Bibby Vu | 16 September 2023
Twitch’s CMO Emphasizes The Benefits Of Competition For Creators
News

Twitch’s CMO Emphasizes The Benefits Of Competition For Creators

by Blinny Devaney | 28 October 2023

Recent Stories

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Google’s AI Harms News Publishers’ Revenue
News

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Google’s AI Harms News Publishers’ Revenue

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Superpedestrian To Cease U.S. Operations And Explore Sale Of European Business
News

Superpedestrian To Cease U.S. Operations And Explore Sale Of European Business

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again
News

Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Ubiquiti Resolves Glitch Exposing Private Video Streams
News

Ubiquiti Resolves Glitch Exposing Private Video Streams

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Robinhood Expanding Efforts In Crypto Space To Attract More Users
News

Robinhood Expanding Efforts In Crypto Space To Attract More Users

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Investment In India Plummets, Omidyar Network Bids Farewell
News

Investment In India Plummets, Omidyar Network Bids Farewell

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
Apple To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit
News

Apple To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023
How To Install Aftermarket CPU Cooler Master
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Aftermarket CPU Cooler Master

by Audi Showers | 16 December 2023