Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again

Days after freeing the (fictionalized) nipple, Twitch is backtracking on its “artistic nudity” policy that allowed streamers to show illustrated, animated or sculpted renderings of breasts, butts and genitals.

Key Takeaway Twitch has reversed its policy on artistic nudity, banning depictions of both real and fictional nudity, following concerns raised by the art community over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding the platform.

Concerns from the Art Community

In response to feedback from the art community, Twitch initially updated its nudity policy to allow creators to “utilize the human form in their art.” However, concerns were raised over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding Twitch’s art category since the policy was updated.

Reversal of Policy

Effective Friday, depictions of both real and fictional nudity are banned on Twitch again. Streamers will still be able to show nudity in Mature-rated games.

CEO’s Statement

In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy wrote that the company went too far with the change and that digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge. Twitch isn’t adding further changes to the new sexual content policy.