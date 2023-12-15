Newsnews
News

Superpedestrian To Cease U.S. Operations And Explore Sale Of European Business

Written by: Cassaundra Buckman | Published: 16 December 2023
superpedestrian-to-cease-u-s-operations-and-explore-sale-of-european-business
News

Superpedestrian, the e-scooter startup, is set to cease its U.S.-based shared scooter operation by December 31. The company is also considering the sale of its European business. This decision was confirmed by the company’s director of U.S. operations, Alexander Berg, during a recent team meeting. The shutdown is attributed to financial reasons, with Berg mentioning that even the company’s investors had contributed funds to sustain its operations until this point.

Key Takeaway

Superpedestrian, a prominent e-scooter startup, is ceasing its U.S. operations due to financial challenges and considering the sale of its European business. The company’s decision has significant implications for its employees and the future of its advanced technological initiatives.

Financial Challenges and Recent Developments

The shutdown comes after 18 months since the company secured $125 million in a Series C round of financing. Despite the substantial investment from backers such as Jefferies, Antara Capital, the Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and FM Capital, along with existing supporters like Spark Capital, General Catalyst, and Citi via the Citi Impact Fund, the e-scooter industry has faced significant challenges. This includes the decline in Bird’s valuation post its public listing, prompting the company to withdraw from several markets. Superpedestrian itself has undergone multiple layoffs, with the most recent one occurring earlier this month.

Operational Changes and Impact on Employees

Superpedestrian plans to retain minimal staff while recalling scooters from various locations across the U.S. back into warehouses over the next two weeks. The company’s senior director of human resources for the U.S., Vanessa Carmack, expressed her frustration and sense of being uninformed about the situation during the team meeting. CEO Assaf Biderman, who initially announced the decision in a brief call with some employees, has not yet provided further comments on the matter.

Technological Differentiation and Future Plans

Superpedestrian had aimed to set itself apart from competitors like Bird and Tier through its advanced technology, particularly its diagnostic and safety software. The company’s acquisition of Navmatic in July 2021 was a part of its efforts to enhance its technological capabilities. It had intended to deploy a pedestrian defense safety system, leveraging Navmatic’s technology, to detect and address unsafe riding behaviors in real time. The company had ambitious plans to introduce new scooters equipped with this safety feature across cities in the U.S. and Europe in 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Where To Get Big Data
FINTECH

Where To Get Big Data

by Eunice Mccutchen | 16 November 2023
Klarna Reports Profitable Q2 With Strong GMV Growth And Decreased Credit Losses
News

Klarna Reports Profitable Q2 With Strong GMV Growth And Decreased Credit Losses

by Danit Mercier | 1 September 2023
UK Bolts US ‘Data Bridge’ Deal Onto EU-US Data Privacy Framework
News

UK Bolts US ‘Data Bridge’ Deal Onto EU-US Data Privacy Framework

by Ashlan Celaya | 22 September 2023
Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth
News

Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth

by Jaclin Anguiano | 13 September 2023
What Is The Penalty For Insider Trading
FINTECH

What Is The Penalty For Insider Trading

by Helena Findley | 15 November 2023
Deadline Approaches: Broadcom Struggles To Finalize $61B VMware Deal
News

Deadline Approaches: Broadcom Struggles To Finalize $61B VMware Deal

by Angil Laroche | 31 October 2023
Where Are Dell Laptops Made
TECHNOLOGY

Where Are Dell Laptops Made

by Glynnis Scribner | 30 August 2023
New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities
News

New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities

by Gray Kress | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Google’s AI Harms News Publishers’ Revenue
News

Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Google’s AI Harms News Publishers’ Revenue

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Superpedestrian To Cease U.S. Operations And Explore Sale Of European Business
News

Superpedestrian To Cease U.S. Operations And Explore Sale Of European Business

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again
News

Twitch Reverses Course On Artistic Nudity Policy, Banning Depictions Of Nudity Again

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Ubiquiti Resolves Glitch Exposing Private Video Streams
News

Ubiquiti Resolves Glitch Exposing Private Video Streams

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Robinhood Expanding Efforts In Crypto Space To Attract More Users
News

Robinhood Expanding Efforts In Crypto Space To Attract More Users

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Investment In India Plummets, Omidyar Network Bids Farewell
News

Investment In India Plummets, Omidyar Network Bids Farewell

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
Apple To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit
News

Apple To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023
How To Install Aftermarket CPU Cooler Master
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Aftermarket CPU Cooler Master

by Cassaundra Buckman | 16 December 2023