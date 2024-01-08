Newsnews
The Station: CES 2024 Highlights, Superpedestrian E-Scooters Auction, And Fisker’s Sales Struggle

Written by: Jenda Mackay | Published: 8 January 2024
Hey there, readers! Welcome back to The Station, your go-to source for the latest in transportation news. This week, we’re diving into the exciting highlights from CES 2024, the auction of Superpedestrian’s e-scooters, and Fisker’s sales challenges. Let’s get started!

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 has brought forth a wave of innovation in the transportation sector, while the auction of Superpedestrian’s e-scooters and Fisker’s sales struggles have sparked discussions about the future of the industry.

CES 2024 Showcases Innovation in Transportation

The annual CES 2024 tech trade show in Las Vegas has brought together a myriad of automotive and transportation companies, showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation. From EVs by Honda, Kia, and Vinfast to Hyundai’s Supernal electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, the event has been buzzing with exciting reveals. Additionally, AI and hydrogen fuel have emerged as prominent themes, with Mercedes focusing on software and in-cabin experience. Stay tuned for more updates as we cover the event throughout the week.

Superpedestrian E-Scooters Set for Auction

Superpedestrian, a prominent player in the micromobility industry, is gearing up to auction off over 20,000 electric scooters and other equipment from its U.S. operations. The auction follows the company’s closure at the end of December. This development has sparked discussions about the implications for the e-scooter industry, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the outcomes.

Fisker Faces Sales Struggles

Documents have revealed that Fisker, a key player in the electric vehicle market, is encountering challenges in meeting its internal sales goals. This revelation has drawn attention to the dynamics of the EV industry and the hurdles faced by manufacturers. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they unfold.

