Newsnews
News

Boutique E-motorcycle Startup Cake Files For Bankruptcy: What’s Next For The Company?

Written by: Auguste Lor | Published: 3 February 2024
boutique-e-motorcycle-startup-cake-files-for-bankruptcy-whats-next-for-the-company
News

Electric motorcycle startup Cake has filed for bankruptcy, according to CEO Stefan Ytterborn. The Swedish company was in the midst of a funding round, but the withdrawal of an investor led to the filing, as reported by Swedish media. Ytterborn declined to comment on the company’s next steps, but indicated that finding a solution is a priority.

Key Takeaway

Cake, a prominent electric motorcycle startup, has filed for bankruptcy following the withdrawal of an investor during a funding round. The company’s struggles reflect broader challenges in the e-mobility sector, as other companies have also faced financial difficulties.

Struggles and Funding Rounds

Cake, known for its high-design bikes, raised a $14 million Series A in 2019 and a $60 million Series B round in 2021, led by Swedish pension fund AMF. The funding was intended for expanding manufacturing facilities and retail capabilities in Europe, North America, and Asia. However, the company has faced recent challenges, including a recall for one of its mopeds due to a steering column risk and a flagship Kalk e-motorcycle catching fire in a South Korean dealership. Additionally, Cake confirmed its inability to make salary payments to employees.

Industry Challenges

Cake’s struggles reflect broader challenges in the e-mobility sector. Other companies, such as Superpedestrian, Bird, and Micromobility.com, have also faced financial difficulties. Vanmoof, a high-end e-bike maker from the Netherlands, filed for bankruptcy protection last year but was able to find a buyer in electric scooter company Lavoie, which has since revived the brand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

The Rise And Fall Of Babylon Health: A Failed Tele-health Startup Goes Bankrupt
News

The Rise And Fall Of Babylon Health: A Failed Tele-health Startup Goes Bankrupt

by Blinnie Haynie | 1 September 2023
WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup
News

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup

by Saloma Reza | 7 November 2023
IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff
News

IronNet, Former NSA Director’s Cybersecurity Startup, Shuts Down And Lays Off Staff

by Tessie Szabo | 3 October 2023
Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy
News

Don’t Be Surprised If WeWork Files For Bankruptcy

by Raeann Hammer | 2 November 2023
New Developments Lead To Shift Technologies Filing For Bankruptcy
News

New Developments Lead To Shift Technologies Filing For Bankruptcy

by Pen Dones | 11 October 2023
E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy
News

E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy

by Edi Schuck | 2 September 2023
New Beginnings For VanMoof: Lavoie Acquires Bankrupt E-Bike Startup
News

New Beginnings For VanMoof: Lavoie Acquires Bankrupt E-Bike Startup

by Juana Rutherford | 1 September 2023
Dance, The E-Bike Subscription Service, Tops 10,000 Active Subscribers
News

Dance, The E-Bike Subscription Service, Tops 10,000 Active Subscribers

by Danica Watson | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Make Rejuvenation Potion Diablo 2
GAMING

How To Make Rejuvenation Potion Diablo 2

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
How To Add Sockets Diablo 2
GAMING

How To Add Sockets Diablo 2

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
Why Is Chrome Using So Much Battery?
Browsers & Extensions

Why Is Chrome Using So Much Battery?

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
How To Change Startup Page In Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Change Startup Page In Chrome

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
How To Remove An Autofill On Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Remove An Autofill On Chrome

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
How To Downgrade Chrome Version Without Uninstalling
Browsers & Extensions

How To Downgrade Chrome Version Without Uninstalling

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
How To Generate HAR File In Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Generate HAR File In Chrome

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024
Why Do Some Websites Not Load On IPad Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

Why Do Some Websites Not Load On IPad Chrome

by Auguste Lor | 3 February 2024