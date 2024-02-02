Boutique E-motorcycle Startup Cake Files For Bankruptcy: What’s Next For The Company?

Electric motorcycle startup Cake has filed for bankruptcy, according to CEO Stefan Ytterborn. The Swedish company was in the midst of a funding round, but the withdrawal of an investor led to the filing, as reported by Swedish media. Ytterborn declined to comment on the company’s next steps, but indicated that finding a solution is a priority.

Struggles and Funding Rounds

Cake, known for its high-design bikes, raised a $14 million Series A in 2019 and a $60 million Series B round in 2021, led by Swedish pension fund AMF. The funding was intended for expanding manufacturing facilities and retail capabilities in Europe, North America, and Asia. However, the company has faced recent challenges, including a recall for one of its mopeds due to a steering column risk and a flagship Kalk e-motorcycle catching fire in a South Korean dealership. Additionally, Cake confirmed its inability to make salary payments to employees.

Industry Challenges

Cake’s struggles reflect broader challenges in the e-mobility sector. Other companies, such as Superpedestrian, Bird, and Micromobility.com, have also faced financial difficulties. Vanmoof, a high-end e-bike maker from the Netherlands, filed for bankruptcy protection last year but was able to find a buyer in electric scooter company Lavoie, which has since revived the brand.