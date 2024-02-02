Newsnews
SpaceX To Jointly Own Valuable Data And Research From New Dragon Program

Written by: Jada Gardner | Published: 3 February 2024
SpaceX is set to become a co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and potentially patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight through a new research program for crewed Dragon missions. The company has quietly opened up opportunities for research proposals focused on enabling life in space and on other planets using its Dragon spacecraft capsule.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX’s involvement in joint research ownership signifies a strategic move to advance its mission of enabling life in space and on other planets, while also positioning the company to gain valuable insights and intellectual property.

Research Opportunities on Crewed Dragon Missions

SpaceX is seeking research studies and experiments that concentrate on fitness, efficiency, effectiveness, and human health during long-duration spaceflight missions. The selected research study groups will have the chance to conduct their research on SpaceX’s crewed Dragon missions, presenting a new use case for the company’s core products.

Joint Ownership of Data and Intellectual Property

According to the terms and conditions of the research collaboration, SpaceX and the entity behind the scientific research will jointly own the rights to all data recorded and samples obtained during the research on orbit, as well as any technology developed jointly. The agreement also allows each party to independently commercialize or license the technology without obligation to share the proceeds with the other party.

Expanding the Light of Consciousness

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has consistently emphasized the company’s goal of making human life multi-planetary, with a focus on Mars. The company’s efforts, including the development of the Starship rocket, demonstrate progress towards this mission. However, the challenges of interplanetary travel, such as exposure to radiation and the physiological effects of different gravity environments, highlight the need for further research and solutions.

