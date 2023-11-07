Newsnews
News

Sift Raises $7.5M To Revolutionize Telemetry With End-to-End Stack

Written by: Jacinta Verduzco | Published: 7 November 2023
sift-raises-7-5m-to-revolutionize-telemetry-with-end-to-end-stack
News

Telemetry, the critical process of collecting real-time machine performance data, is an essential component of any hardware project. However, weak telemetry systems can lead to disastrous consequences. Many companies rely on expensive and complex solutions, including integrating multiple open-source telemetry tools. Recognizing this problem, Sift, a new startup founded by two ex-SpaceX engineers, aims to simplify, reduce the cost, and enhance the effectiveness of telemetry with its end-to-end stack.

Key Takeaway

Sift, a startup founded by ex-SpaceX engineers, aims to revolutionize telemetry with its end-to-end stack. The company’s solution simplifies and enhances the effectiveness of collecting real-time machine performance data. By leveraging their expertise and experiences from SpaceX, Sift’s telemetry stack provides cost-effective and efficient tools for hardware development. The company recently secured $7.5 million in funding and is poised for growth, with plans to double its engineering team in the coming year.

The Secret Sauce: SpaceX’s Internal Software Tools

Austin Spiegel and Karthik Gollapudi, the founders of Sift, drew inspiration from their time working at SpaceX. They were amazed by the incredible software tools developed internally, especially telemetry, which played a pivotal role in SpaceX’s success in hardware development.

During his tenure at SpaceX, Spiegel worked on various internal tools, including manufacturing systems, test automation systems, and the telemetry system for Starlink. Gollapudi, on the other hand, led the flight software operations team for the Dragon spacecraft. Their experiences at SpaceX highlighted the importance of robust software systems in ensuring the reliability and success of hardware projects.

Identifying the Telemetry Problem and Sift’s Solution

Spiegel and Gollapudi started contemplating the challenges associated with telemetry as early as 2019 when they witnessed the failure of Boeing’s Starliner OFT-1 demo mission. The failure was attributed to poor software testing and development practices, leading to a cascading series of software failures. This incident served as a wake-up call for the founders and further cemented their belief in the need for a better telemetry solution.

Sift developed a telemetry stack composed of three pillars: storage, real-time analytics, and visualization. These pillars offer key capabilities that expedite hardware development. For example, engineers can compare sensor data from rocket engine tests specifically around engine startup, enabling them to gain valuable insights into the performance of the engine.

One unique aspect of Sift’s system is its ability to encode machine behavior logic and rules. This means that the system only alerts operators when critical issues occur, leveraging the institutional knowledge about machine behavior that is encoded from the beginning. This paradigm shift eliminates the need for manual data monitoring and empowers operators to focus on resolving critical issues instead.

Funding Success and Future Plans

Investors have recognized the potential of Sift’s solution, leading to a recent $7.5 million funding round. The funding came from prominent investors, including Riot Ventures, Fika Ventures, First Resonance, Datum, and Duro. Sift’s impressive technology also attracted the attention of Earthrise Ventures, a fund started by ex-SpaceX engineer Scott Norman.

Currently, Sift has a team of 10 engineers, but they have ambitious plans to double in size over the next twelve months. The company’s telemetry stack is already utilized by paying customers across various industries, including Parallel Systems, an autonomous electric train company founded by a team of ex-SpaceX engineers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Hack A Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Hack A Drone

by Darbie Havens | 19 October 2023
How Does IoT Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does IoT Work

by Allix Slaton | 17 October 2023
What Is Mqtt Protocol In IoT
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Mqtt Protocol In IoT

by Margette Trinidad | 16 September 2023
How Do You Control A Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Control A Drone

by Amber Tower | 19 October 2023
New Robotics Platform Thread Raises $15M In Series A Funding
News

New Robotics Platform Thread Raises $15M In Series A Funding

by Eunice Mccutchen | 10 October 2023
Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features
News

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features

by Jaime Klinger | 7 October 2023
30 Best AR Games for Android and iOS
GAMING

30 Best AR Games for Android and iOS

by Juliet | 16 May 2021
What Is IoT System Development And Application
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT System Development And Application

by Gwenore Winger | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Beginnings: Malwarebytes Launches ThreatDown As Official B2B Unit Spin-off
News

New Beginnings: Malwarebytes Launches ThreatDown As Official B2B Unit Spin-off

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
Volante Technologies Secures $66 Million In Funding To Drive Payments Technology Innovation
News

Volante Technologies Secures $66 Million In Funding To Drive Payments Technology Innovation

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
Sift Raises $7.5M To Revolutionize Telemetry With End-to-End Stack
News

Sift Raises $7.5M To Revolutionize Telemetry With End-to-End Stack

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
15 Best 1080P Smart TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best 1080P Smart TV For 2023

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
15 Amazing Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV For 2023

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
12 Amazing 43″ Smart TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing 43″ Smart TV For 2023

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
13 Amazing Samsung Smart TV 40 Inch For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Samsung Smart TV 40 Inch For 2023

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023
10 Best 60 Inch 4K Smart TV For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best 60 Inch 4K Smart TV For 2023

by Jacinta Verduzco | 7 November 2023