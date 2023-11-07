New Beginnings: Malwarebytes Launches ThreatDown As Official B2B Unit Spin-off

U.S.-based cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes has announced the launch of ThreatDown, a new brand that encompasses its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit. This move comes as part of the company’s plan to separate into two separate business units, with the newly-rebranded ThreatDown unit focusing on enterprise-facing software, including managed and endpoint detection. Malwarebytes will continue to focus on consumer tools, identity protection, and its VPN service. Both units will operate under the leadership of Malwarebytes CEO, Marcin Kleczynski.

Key Takeaway Malwarebytes has launched ThreatDown, its new brand for its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit. This move marks the company’s formalization of its split into two separate business units, with Malwarebytes focusing on consumer tools and ThreatDown dedicated to enterprise-facing software.

The Evolution of Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes, founded in 2008, has evolved from its remediation roots to become a prominent player in the cybersecurity industry. This rebranding and product portfolio revamp represent the company’s response to the changing threat landscape. ThreatDown formalizes the business unit’s commitment to serving IT-constrained organizations and channel partners. By dedicating resources and expertise to specific customer segments, Malwarebytes aims to better address the specific security challenges faced by each group.

No Further Layoffs Planned

Kleczynski confirmed that the launch of ThreatDown will not result in additional layoffs, as the company has already undergone significant restructuring earlier in the year. However, he noted that the split did lead to a shift in the need for certain high-level roles within the company, including the chief technology officer position. Despite this, Malwarebytes does not have plans to hire new executive-level roles at this time, with senior leaders already in place to lead the technology teams.

Focus on Product-led Approach

As part of his commitment to the company’s growth, Kleczynski has taken on leading the product organization, emphasizing the importance of being product-led. Malwarebytes is confident in its current position and does not plan to seek a sale or additional funding. Following a $100 million investment in 2019 from Vector Capital, a private equity firm, Kleczynski stated that the company is healthy and profitable. With approximately 20,000 business customers, Malwarebytes aims to continue providing the right technology and services to serve resource-constrained organizations.