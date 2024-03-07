Newsnews
SpaceX Aims For March 14 Launch Of Starship Rocket

Written by: Raye Loving | Published: 7 March 2024
SpaceX is gearing up for the third launch of its massive Starship rocket, with a target date set for March 14. The company recently completed a critical “wet dress” rehearsal for the launch, a significant step in the preparation process. However, regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still pending, and without it, the launch cannot proceed.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX is preparing for the third launch of its Starship rocket, targeting March 14. The upcoming mission introduces new objectives and ambitious goals, including a propellant transfer demonstration and the first-ever relight of a Raptor engine in space. The company’s iterative development approach and emphasis on data collection highlight its commitment to advancing space exploration.

Anticipation and Regulatory Approval

Despite the pending FAA approval, SpaceX has been actively preparing for the upcoming mission. The completion of a “wet dress” rehearsal at the Starbase facility in Texas indicates the company’s readiness for the launch. The FAA has concluded its investigation into SpaceX’s second Starship launch and has outlined 17 “corrective actions” that the company needs to address before a modified license for launch can be issued. If these actions are approved within the next week, SpaceX will be on track for the March 14 launch.

New Objectives and Ambitious Goals

The upcoming test flight introduces new and ambitious objectives, including a propellant transfer demonstration and the first-ever relight of a Raptor engine in space. These milestones are crucial for SpaceX’s future missions, particularly its multibillion-dollar missions to the moon for NASA.

Mission Profile and Objectives

If the launch proceeds as planned, the Super Heavy booster will separate from the Starship using a unique “hot staging” separation technique. The booster will then complete its own “boost back burn” and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the Starship upper stage will continue its ascent to orbit and eventually splash down in the Indian Ocean, a new trajectory compared to previous missions.

Test Program and Future Goals

SpaceX emphasizes that this mission is part of a test program to gather data on the vehicle’s performance in a real flight environment. The company’s iterative development approach has been the foundation for its major advancements, including Falcon, Dragon, and Starlink. SpaceX aims to build a fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, facilitating humanity’s return to the Moon, and enabling travel to Mars and beyond.

