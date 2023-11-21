Newsnews
Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars

Written by: Selina Renaud | Published: 21 November 2023
Welcome back to Max Q! In this edition, we have some extraordinary news to share with you. Move over OpenAI drama, because we’re talking about STARSHIP! This weekend marked a monumental achievement for SpaceX as they launched their mega-rocket, Starship, for the second time, pushing boundaries never reached before.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX’s Starship successfully completed its second launch, reaching unprecedented distances. This monumental achievement cements SpaceX’s role as a frontrunner in the race to explore the moon and Mars.

Starship Launches Further Than Ever Before

SpaceX, known for their iterative approach to hardware development, successfully flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built. Although both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage were intentionally destroyed mid-air, the mission was a resounding success. The launch showcased the cutting-edge technology and determination of SpaceX to push the limits of space exploration.

Other Updates

  • Blackshark.ai revolutionizes the geospatial intelligence world with a remarkable feat – creating a digital twin of the entire Earth. Their latest venture aims to democratize this groundbreaking technology.
  • ispace plans to launch their second moon lander in the fourth quarter of 2024, recovering from their initial unsuccessful mission. This two-year endeavor showcases their determination to conquer lunar exploration.
  • Morpheus Space introduces their first software product, Journey, a mission simulation and design platform. This groundbreaking software is set to revolutionize mission planning and execution for space exploration.
  • World View, a company on the verge of going public, faces delays in their SPAC deal as shareholders vote to extend the completion deadline. However, it was recently announced that the SPAC deal has been cancelled altogether.

