Psyche(d): SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA’s Asteroid Mission

Written by: Vita Cusack | Published: 17 October 2023
Welcome back to Max Q! In the latest news, SpaceX has successfully launched the NASA Psyche mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid. This groundbreaking mission marks the first time that SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has been used for a NASA science mission launch.

Key Takeaway

SpaceX’s successful launch of the NASA Psyche mission to a metal-rich asteroid demonstrates the partnership between NASA and private companies like SpaceX in advancing space exploration. The mission’s use of Falcon Heavy showcases the rocket’s capabilities and opens doors for future ambitious projects. Additionally, other noteworthy developments in the industry, such as Astra Space’s potential stake sale and Relativity’s launch agreement with Intelsat, indicate a promising future for aerospace innovation.

A Historic Journey to Psyche

The Psyche spacecraft, named after the asteroid it is destined to reach, is now on its way to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission will span six years and cover an impressive distance of 2.2 billion miles.

Before Psyche reaches its destination, it will conduct a technology demonstration known as the Deep Space Optical Communications experiment. This experiment aims to showcase the use of optical communications beyond the Earth-moon system, and if successful, it will be a significant milestone in space exploration.

Falcon Heavy Launching Psyche Spacecraft

Expanding Possibilities

The utilization of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket demonstrates NASA’s commitment to exploring new avenues for space exploration. The rocket’s enhanced capabilities allow for the successful launch of large spacecraft like Psyche, opening up possibilities for future missions.

By partnering with private companies like SpaceX, NASA can leverage the advancements in the commercial space sector. This collaboration fosters innovation and enables ambitious scientific endeavors that may not have been feasible before.

Promising Partnerships

In addition to the Psyche mission, there are other exciting developments in the aerospace industry. Astra Space is considering selling a 51% stake in its in-space propulsion business, a move that could shape the future landscape of the industry.

Evolution Space’s new deal with NASA to establish a solid propulsion center at the Stennis Space Center also holds promising potential for advancements in rocket motor testing.

Furthermore, Relativity has recently signed a launch agreement with Intelsat, paving the way for the telecom giant’s satellites to be deployed on Relativity’s Terran R rocket starting in 2026.

Relativity Rocket Launch

That’s it for this issue of Max Q. Stay tuned for more exciting news from the world of space exploration. If you enjoyed reading this newsletter, consider sharing it with a friend. Thank you for joining us!

