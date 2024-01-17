Newsnews
News

Watch Axiom Space’s Third Private Astronaut Mission To The International Space Station Live

Written by: Pammie Koerner | Published: 18 January 2024
watch-axiom-spaces-third-private-astronaut-mission-to-the-international-space-station-live
News

Axiom Space is preparing for the launch of its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Here’s what you need to know about this exciting event.

Key Takeaway

Axiom Space is set to launch its third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, featuring an international crew and ambitious plans for the future, including the development of a free-flying Axiom Space Station.

International Crew and Launch Details

The crew, consisting of four members, is set to depart from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Tuesday, January 18. Notably, the crew is highly international, including NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria, Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravc (Turkey’s first astronaut), and Marcus Wandt (an astronaut with the European Space Agency). They will be traveling in a Crew Dragon spacecraft, the same capsule built by SpaceX for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the ISS.

Significance of the Mission

This mission holds significance as it marks López-Alegria’s sixth spaceflight and his second time traveling to the station with Axiom. According to NASA regulations, all private missions to the ISS must be led by a former NASA astronaut. Villadei, who previously flew on Virgin Galactic’s first sub-orbital flight, Galactic 01, last summer, adds to the international flair of the crew.

Scientific Endeavors and Future Plans

The Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock with the ISS on Friday at 5:15 AM EST. During their 14-day stay on the station, the crew will conduct over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations. Axiom’s fourth mission is already scheduled for as soon as October of this year.

Future of Axiom Space

Looking beyond private astronaut missions, Axiom aims to attach commercial modules to the ISS, which the company will own and operate. These modules are expected to detach by the end of the decade to form a free-flying Axiom Space Station. The first section, developed by European aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space, is set to launch in 2026. Axiom’s project stands out as the only one that will connect with the station before it is decommissioned in 2030, despite other private space station projects under development by companies such as Blue Origin and Voyager Space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Steffie Cowles | 19 October 2023
New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space
News

New Frontier: Printing Human Knee Cartilage In Space

by Daryn Harty | 7 September 2023
How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch

by Valerie Karas | 4 August 2023
Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab
News

Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab

by Kiersten Scruggs | 22 September 2023
Star Trek’s Cashless Society: What Does A Trip To Mars Cost
FINTECH

Star Trek’s Cashless Society: What Does A Trip To Mars Cost

by Clari Yost | 16 November 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
How Much RAM Does A NASA Computer Have?
TECHNOLOGY

How Much RAM Does A NASA Computer Have?

by Jennica Burton | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 To Integrate Google Gemini-Powered AI Features
News

Samsung Galaxy S24 To Integrate Google Gemini-Powered AI Features

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces Circle To Search: A New Way To Search From Anywhere On Android Using Gestures
News

Google Introduces Circle To Search: A New Way To Search From Anywhere On Android Using Gestures

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
The Decline Of Monthly Active Crypto Developers In 2023
News

The Decline Of Monthly Active Crypto Developers In 2023

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces AI-Powered Overviews For Multisearch In Lens
News

Google Introduces AI-Powered Overviews For Multisearch In Lens

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
Navier And Stripe Partner To Offer Electric Boat Commute For Far-Flung Employees
News

Navier And Stripe Partner To Offer Electric Boat Commute For Far-Flung Employees

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
GM Recalls Electric BrightDrop Vans Due To Fire Risk
News

GM Recalls Electric BrightDrop Vans Due To Fire Risk

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Line With Camera Improvements And Generative AI Tricks
News

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Line With Camera Improvements And Generative AI Tricks

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024
Google Introduces New AI-Powered Features For Android Auto
News

Google Introduces New AI-Powered Features For Android Auto

by Pammie Koerner | 18 January 2024