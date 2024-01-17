Watch Axiom Space’s Third Private Astronaut Mission To The International Space Station Live

Axiom Space is preparing for the launch of its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Here’s what you need to know about this exciting event.

International Crew and Launch Details

The crew, consisting of four members, is set to depart from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Tuesday, January 18. Notably, the crew is highly international, including NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria, Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravc (Turkey’s first astronaut), and Marcus Wandt (an astronaut with the European Space Agency). They will be traveling in a Crew Dragon spacecraft, the same capsule built by SpaceX for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the ISS.

Significance of the Mission

This mission holds significance as it marks López-Alegria’s sixth spaceflight and his second time traveling to the station with Axiom. According to NASA regulations, all private missions to the ISS must be led by a former NASA astronaut. Villadei, who previously flew on Virgin Galactic’s first sub-orbital flight, Galactic 01, last summer, adds to the international flair of the crew.

Scientific Endeavors and Future Plans

The Dragon capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock with the ISS on Friday at 5:15 AM EST. During their 14-day stay on the station, the crew will conduct over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations. Axiom’s fourth mission is already scheduled for as soon as October of this year.

Future of Axiom Space

Looking beyond private astronaut missions, Axiom aims to attach commercial modules to the ISS, which the company will own and operate. These modules are expected to detach by the end of the decade to form a free-flying Axiom Space Station. The first section, developed by European aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space, is set to launch in 2026. Axiom’s project stands out as the only one that will connect with the station before it is decommissioned in 2030, despite other private space station projects under development by companies such as Blue Origin and Voyager Space.