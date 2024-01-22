Newsnews
News

Japanese Lunar Lander Touches Down And Axiom Space Launches Third Mission With SpaceX

Written by: Marleah Hein | Published: 23 January 2024
japanese-lunar-lander-touches-down-and-axiom-space-launches-third-mission-with-spacex
News

Hello and welcome back to the latest space news. This week, we have exciting updates on the Japanese lunar lander and Axiom Space’s recent mission with SpaceX. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway

Japan’s successful lunar landing with the SLIM lander and Axiom Space’s private mission with SpaceX mark significant advancements in space exploration, showcasing the growing capabilities of international and private space agencies.

Story of the Week: Japanese Lunar Lander SLIM

The highlight of the week is the successful touchdown of the Japanese lunar lander, SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon). This remarkable achievement marks Japan as the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, joining the ranks of the United States, China, Russia, and India. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed the receipt of telemetry data from SLIM, signifying a significant milestone in space exploration.

Despite the successful landing, a minor setback occurred as the lander’s solar cells are currently not generating electricity, potentially reducing the mission’s lifetime. JAXA officials mentioned the possibility of the solar cells charging as the angle of the sun changes, depending on the cause of the issue. Nevertheless, the mission accomplished a major part of its goal by demonstrating a soft lunar landing using optical navigation technology, paving the way for precise landings in the future.

Launch Highlights: Axiom Space’s Third Mission

In another exciting development, Axiom Space launched its third mission in partnership with SpaceX, marking the first crewed mission of the year. Notably, this mission was entirely private, with no NASA astronauts on board. The crew successfully docked with the International Space Station, setting the stage for Axiom Space to continue conducting private missions to the ISS at a pace of approximately two missions per year through 2026. Axiom’s ambitious plans include the launch of its first commercial space station module in 2026, with the fourth flight, Ax-4, scheduled for later this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy
News

Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy

by Kylila Lonergan | 7 November 2023
Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission
News

Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission

by Nerita Laskowski | 29 September 2023
Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars
News

Max Q: SpaceX’s Mega-Rocket Takes A Giant Leap Towards The Moon And Mars

by Selina Renaud | 21 November 2023
ABL Space Nears Next Launch: Upgrades And Preparations Underway
News

ABL Space Nears Next Launch: Upgrades And Preparations Underway

by Willabella Camargo | 31 October 2023
ULA To Launch Astrobotic Lunar Lander On Christmas Eve
News

ULA To Launch Astrobotic Lunar Lander On Christmas Eve

by Loni Norris | 26 October 2023
Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech
News

Qosmosys Raises $100 Million In Seed Funding For Lunar Lander Tech

by Myrilla Johanson | 24 October 2023
Venturi Astrolab’s Lunar Rover Mission To Deploy $160 Million Worth Of Payloads On The Moon
News

Venturi Astrolab’s Lunar Rover Mission To Deploy $160 Million Worth Of Payloads On The Moon

by Junie Sauter | 22 November 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021

Recent Stories

Day One Introduces Shared Journals Feature For Social Collaboration
News

Day One Introduces Shared Journals Feature For Social Collaboration

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Only 150+ Apps Available So Far
News

Apple Vision Pro: Only 150+ Apps Available So Far

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Can Crypto’s Recent Wins Resurrect Venture Interest?
News

Can Crypto’s Recent Wins Resurrect Venture Interest?

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Japanese Lunar Lander Touches Down And Axiom Space Launches Third Mission With SpaceX
News

Japanese Lunar Lander Touches Down And Axiom Space Launches Third Mission With SpaceX

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Investing In Edtech: The AI Revolution
News

Investing In Edtech: The AI Revolution

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Japan’s SLIM Lander Encounters Power Issue On The Moon
News

Japan’s SLIM Lander Encounters Power Issue On The Moon

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
Disney’s HoloTile: A Revolutionary Solution To VR Movement
News

Disney’s HoloTile: A Revolutionary Solution To VR Movement

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024
When Did Among Us Start
GAMING

When Did Among Us Start

by Marleah Hein | 23 January 2024