Exciting Space Industry Developments To Look Forward To In 2024

Written by: Sadye Vasquez | Published: 22 December 2023
It has been an eventful year for the space industry, and the prospects for 2024 are even more promising. Despite the challenges faced by space companies, there are several developments that are set to make the coming year one of the most remarkable in the industry. Here are some of the key highlights to look forward to in 2024.

Key Takeaway

2024 holds great promise for the space industry, with anticipated advancements in Starship testing, lunar lander missions, satellite operations demonstrations, and rocket testing from various players in the space sector.

Even more Starship tests

SpaceX made significant strides this year with the launch of Starship, the most powerful launch vehicle ever built. Despite encountering mid-air explosions and falling short of completing the full mission profile, the missions were considered successful. With SpaceX’s culture of rapid hardware improvements, we anticipate further enhancements and an increased testing cadence in the coming year.

Historic lunar lander missions

2024 will witness a surge in private companies attempting lunar landings, with more attempts than ever before. Companies such as Astrobotic, Intuitive Machines, Firefly Aerospace, and ispace are gearing up for historic missions, potentially marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

Advanced satellite operations demonstrations

Space startups are focused on expanding the capabilities of satellites in space, including rendezvous and proximity operations, in-space manufacturing, and satellite reentry. In 2024, we anticipate demonstrations from startups such as True Anomaly, Atomos Space, Astroscale, Varda Space Industries, and Impulse Space, showcasing cutting-edge satellite operations.

More rocket testing from newer entrants and established players

Aside from SpaceX, other companies are set to make waves in 2024 with exciting tests and developments. Anticipated highlights include the first launches of Blue Origin’s New Glenn, Rocket Lab’s Neutron, and Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane, as well as updates from Stoke Space and Relativity. Additionally, ABL Space System’s RS1 rocket is scheduled for its second flight test.

