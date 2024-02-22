blue-origin-prepares-new-glenn-for-first-launch

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, has achieved a significant milestone by raising a test version of its New Glenn orbital rocket on the launch pad for the first time. This marks the beginning of a crucial test campaign in preparation for the rocket’s inaugural launch later this year.

Testing and Integration

The test version of the rocket, although entirely composed of Blue Origin hardware, includes stand-ins for the second stage and the payload fairing. Additionally, the BE-4 engines, also manufactured by Blue Origin, are not installed as they are undergoing a separate test campaign. The upcoming tests will focus on vehicle integration, transportation to and from the launch pad, and an integrated tanking test using liquid nitrogen to verify the proper functioning of fluid systems.

Progress and Future Plans

Blue Origin CEO David Limp expressed confidence in meeting the target launch date by the end of the year. He highlighted the progress in manufacturing multiple boosters, fairings, and second stages, and the company’s commitment to bringing heavy-lift capacity to its customers.

New Glenn’s Capabilities

New Glenn, standing at 320 feet tall, is Blue Origin’s first heavy-lift rocket designed to carry over 45 tons of payload to low Earth orbit. The reusable first stage is intended to land on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean and is built for at least 25 missions. The rocket has already secured contracts from various customers, including NASA for the launch of the ESCAPADE spacecraft and Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation.