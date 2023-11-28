Newsnews
Venturi Astrolab’s First Moon Rover Mission To Deploy $160M Worth Of Payloads

Written by: Joletta Knox | Published: 28 November 2023
Hello and welcome back to Max Q! I hope all my American readers had a restful Thanksgiving with their loved ones. In this edition, we have some exciting developments in the space industry.

Key Takeaway

Venturi Astrolab’s Mission 1, set to launch in mid-2026, has secured over

60 million in customer contracts for their moon rover mission. The diverse lineup of customers includes Argo Space Corporation, Astroport Space Technologies, Avalon Space, Interstellar Lab, and LifeShip, Inc.

Venturi Astrolab Sets its Sights on the Moon

Lunar technology startup Venturi Astrolab made headlines recently with the announcement of its first moon rover mission. This ambitious project, known as Mission 1, is set to launch and land on a SpaceX Starship as early as mid-2026. What sets this mission apart is the fact that it is not solely funded by NASA; Venturi Astrolab has secured over $160 million in customer contracts to support their lunar exploration endeavors.

The company has partnered with eight customers, each contributing to the mission in unique ways. Argo Space Corporation will deploy a demonstration payload to advance the startup’s goal of extracting water from lunar regolith. Astroport Space Technologies will showcase their sieving and grain separation technology, with the aim of manufacturing bricks out of lunar regolith. Avalon Space plans to conduct various science, exploration, and sustainable development experiments to contribute to the emerging lunar economy. Interstellar Lab will deploy two plant pods on the lunar surface to study the impact of the moon’s environment on their composition and structure. Lastly, LifeShip, Inc. will transport a capsule containing a DNA seed bank and archive of Earth’s biodiversity to serve as an off-world backup of our biosphere.

Other News in the Space Industry

In addition to Venturi Astrolab’s groundbreaking mission, there are several other noteworthy updates from the world of space exploration:

  • Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is preparing to take flight around this time next year, carrying a payload destined for Mars.
  • OneWeb India, the local subsidiary of Eutelsat OneWeb, has received approval from India’s space regulatory body to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the country.
  • SpaceX’s second Starship test flight resulted in significantly less debris compared to the first mission, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
  • Ursa Major, known for its rocket engines, is venturing into the world of 3D printing solid rocket motors, expanding its business line.

That wraps up this edition of Max Q. Stay tuned for more updates on the exciting developments in the space industry. If you enjoyed reading Max Q, consider sharing it with a friend. Until next time!

