D-Orbit Secures $110M To Expand Space Logistics Services

Logistics has become a crucial aspect of operations on Earth, and its significance extends to the remote realms of space. Italian startup D-Orbit has recently raised €100 million ($110 million) in a Series C round of equity funding to enhance its array of logistics services for satellite operators and other space-based businesses.

Key Takeaway D-Orbit’s 10M funding round underscores the company’s commitment to revolutionizing space logistics and addressing the challenges of in-orbit operations, positioning it for significant growth in the evolving space economy.

Expanding Services and Investment

The funding, led by Marubeni Corporation, with participation from Avantgarde, CDP Venture Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, and others, is set to increase to $150 million in the first half of the year. This investment marks one of the largest in Europe for a space tech company and follows D-Orbit’s success in securing €60 million in contracts from space agencies last year, leading to triple-digit revenue growth.

Strategic Growth and Vision

D-Orbit, which provides last-mile satellite delivery, mission control services, and space waste management, plans to further expand its offerings. The company aims to establish a logistics network connecting Mars, the asteroid belt, the Moon, and Earth, while continuing to focus on software and hardware development.

Market Position and Future Prospects

With 100 satellites deployed across 13 missions and 42 hosted payloads, D-Orbit competes in a growing market alongside companies like Planet Labs and Astroscale. The founders’ engineering expertise and the increasing commercial space operations, such as those by SpaceX, position D-Orbit for success in the evolving in-orbit economy.

Addressing Challenges and Innovation

As the space industry faces challenges related to waste management and collision risks, D-Orbit aims to bring the circular economy to space technology. The company offers solutions for decommissioning satellites and extending their operational life, while also developing methods for in-orbit satellite recycling.