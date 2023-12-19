Max Q: Taking A Break For The Holidays

Hello and welcome back to Max Q! We’ll be taking a brief break for the next two weeks due to Christmas and New Years. We’re excited to dive back in with you in 2024. In this issue, we have some interesting updates:

AstroForge Faces Setbacks and Successes

Asteroid mining startup AstroForge is facing challenges during its demonstration mission. The company encountered unexpected setbacks before and after the launch. Despite the difficulties, AstroForge is striving to complete its refinery demonstration on orbit. The blog post published by the company provides insights into the problems encountered, shedding light on the complexities of putting hardware in orbit for the first time.

Terran Orbital CEO Addresses Acquisition Rumors

Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell clarified to employees that the company is not seeking a buyer, contrary to a report suggesting otherwise. Bell emphasized the company’s goal to remain independent and achieve significant growth.

