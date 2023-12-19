Lingrove’s Carbon-Negative Wood Alternative Secures $10M In Funding

These days, even niche industries are embracing eco-friendly options for materials and processes. Lingrove, a company dedicated to sustainability, is making waves with its carbon-negative wood alternative. The company recently announced a successful $10 million funding round, signaling a significant step forward in their mission to revolutionize the use of materials in various industries.

Revolutionizing Laminates with Eco-Friendly Innovation

Lingrove’s focus on developing a carbon-negative option for laminates, traditionally made from thin layers of wood and other materials, is a game-changer. Their innovative approach involves the use of flax fiber and plant-based resins to create a sustainable alternative known as “ekoa.” This eco-friendly material offers high stiffness, durability, and resistance, making it a compelling choice for a wide range of applications.

Environmental Impact and Performance

The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the properties of ekoa. Not only does it outperform traditional materials in terms of strength and resilience, but it also has a positive impact on indoor air quality. Lingrove’s ekoa is designed to address the shortcomings of conventional laminates, offering a visually appealing and robust solution without the offgassing associated with some other materials.

Strategic Funding and Industry Expansion

The recent Series B funding round, led by Lewis & Clark Agrifood and Diamond Edge Ventures, with participation from Bunge Ventures and SOSV, underscores the growing interest in sustainable materials. Lingrove’s CEO, Joe Luttwak, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering a product that not only performs exceptionally but also contributes to a healthier environment.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Innovation

Lingrove’s approach to reimagining materials and processes demonstrates the potential for sustainable innovation to thrive in traditionally overlooked areas of industry. With the new investment, the company is poised to expand its production capabilities and make a meaningful impact in sectors such as automotive manufacturing.