Newsnews
News

Lingrove’s Carbon-Negative Wood Alternative Secures $10M In Funding

Written by: Talya Wills | Published: 19 December 2023
lingroves-carbon-negative-wood-alternative-secures-10m-in-funding
News

These days, even niche industries are embracing eco-friendly options for materials and processes. Lingrove, a company dedicated to sustainability, is making waves with its carbon-negative wood alternative. The company recently announced a successful $10 million funding round, signaling a significant step forward in their mission to revolutionize the use of materials in various industries.

Key Takeaway

Lingrove’s ekoa, a carbon-negative wood alternative, secures

0 million in funding, signaling a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide sustainable materials with superior performance and environmental benefits.

Revolutionizing Laminates with Eco-Friendly Innovation

Lingrove’s focus on developing a carbon-negative option for laminates, traditionally made from thin layers of wood and other materials, is a game-changer. Their innovative approach involves the use of flax fiber and plant-based resins to create a sustainable alternative known as “ekoa.” This eco-friendly material offers high stiffness, durability, and resistance, making it a compelling choice for a wide range of applications.

Environmental Impact and Performance

The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the properties of ekoa. Not only does it outperform traditional materials in terms of strength and resilience, but it also has a positive impact on indoor air quality. Lingrove’s ekoa is designed to address the shortcomings of conventional laminates, offering a visually appealing and robust solution without the offgassing associated with some other materials.

Strategic Funding and Industry Expansion

The recent Series B funding round, led by Lewis & Clark Agrifood and Diamond Edge Ventures, with participation from Bunge Ventures and SOSV, underscores the growing interest in sustainable materials. Lingrove’s CEO, Joe Luttwak, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering a product that not only performs exceptionally but also contributes to a healthier environment.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Innovation

Lingrove’s approach to reimagining materials and processes demonstrates the potential for sustainable innovation to thrive in traditionally overlooked areas of industry. With the new investment, the company is poised to expand its production capabilities and make a meaningful impact in sectors such as automotive manufacturing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

12 Best Bluetooth Computer Speakers for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Bluetooth Computer Speakers for 2023

by Cary Deluna | 28 August 2023
9 Best Buildtak 3D Printing Build Surface for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Buildtak 3D Printing Build Surface for 2023

by Darda Heinrich | 19 August 2023
8 Best Moto E 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Moto E 4G for 2023

by Delila Ryan | 19 September 2023
9 Amazing Keyboard Tray for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Keyboard Tray for 2023

by Rina Hames | 25 August 2023
11 Amazing Logitech Usb for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Logitech Usb for 2023

by Sibyl Behnke | 1 October 2023
12 Amazing Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Ultrabook For 2023

by Adrea Mcgarry | 22 November 2023
13 Amazing Co2 Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Co2 Monitor for 2023

by Arlette Gullett | 15 September 2023
15 Best Bluetooth Mini Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Bluetooth Mini Keyboard for 2023

by Merilee Mchenry | 25 August 2023

Recent Stories

Lingrove’s Carbon-Negative Wood Alternative Secures $10M In Funding
News

Lingrove’s Carbon-Negative Wood Alternative Secures $10M In Funding

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
How Many Lumens Do You Need For A Portable Projector
Smart Home Gadgets

How Many Lumens Do You Need For A Portable Projector

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
What Is A Good Portable Projector For Presentations
Smart Home Gadgets

What Is A Good Portable Projector For Presentations

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
What Is A Portable Projector
Smart Home Gadgets

What Is A Portable Projector

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
How To Make Stereo For A Portable Projector
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Make Stereo For A Portable Projector

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
How Many Lumens In Audiology Connect Portable Projector
Smart Home Gadgets

How Many Lumens In Audiology Connect Portable Projector

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
How To Make A Portable Projector Screen Frame
Smart Home Gadgets

How To Make A Portable Projector Screen Frame

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023
RCA Portable Projector Screen: How To Get Crease Off
Smart Home Gadgets

RCA Portable Projector Screen: How To Get Crease Off

by Talya Wills | 19 December 2023