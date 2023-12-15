Newsnews
News

In Orbit Aerospace: Revolutionizing Space Logistics For Earth To Space Commerce

Written by: Natty Kuntz | Published: 16 December 2023
in-orbit-aerospace-revolutionizing-space-logistics-for-earth-to-space-commerce
News

Two-year-old space startup, In Orbit Aerospace, is setting its sights on becoming the third-party logistics provider for Earth to space commerce. The company recently closed a new agreement to validate key technical capabilities on the International Space Station, marking a significant step towards achieving its ambitious goals.

Key Takeaway

In Orbit Aerospace aims to revolutionize space logistics by offering third-party services for Earth to space commerce, with plans to host customers’ factories or labs on orbital platforms and facilitate the transfer of manufactured material back to Earth.

Developing Orbital Platforms and Re-Entry Vehicles

Based in El Segundo, California, In Orbit Aerospace is dedicated to developing orbital platforms and re-entry vehicles that will facilitate mass manufacturing and research in space. The company’s vision involves hosting customers’ factories or labs on an orbital platform, with uncrewed reentry vehicles autonomously docking and rendezvousing with the platforms. A robotic system would then transfer the manufactured material to the reentry vehicle, which would return the products to Earth.

Setting Itself Apart

CEO Ryan Elliott emphasized that In Orbit Aerospace is not aiming to directly compete with in-space manufacturing companies like Varda Space or Space Forge. Instead, the company focuses on providing logistics and hosting on orbit, without engaging in material manufacturing itself.

Challenges and Future Missions

The company is currently fundraising to support a demonstration mission in early 2025, which will involve working with a satellite bus provider to showcase the transfer of material from the hosting platform to the reentry vehicle. In Orbit Aerospace faces significant technical challenges, including mastering rendezvous and docking, cargo transfer, and the reentry process.

Partnership with NASA and Future Goals

In an effort to mitigate these risks, In Orbit Aerospace has entered into a space act agreement with NASA, partnering with Nanoracks to demonstrate autonomous docking and robotic transfer in a zero-gravity environment. Looking ahead, the company aims to launch a second mission in 2026 and eventually partner with a spacecraft provider to host a manufacturing lab on orbit.

The company’s core customers are expected to be manufacturers seeking to outsource on orbit hosting, particularly in industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. With increasing interest in space manufacturing from entities like NASA and the Department of Defense, In Orbit Aerospace is poised to play a pivotal role in the evolving landscape of space commerce.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation
News

Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation

by Dorthy Brogan | 27 September 2023
Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab
News

Frontier Space Technologies Revolutionizes Space Science With On-orbit Autonomous Lab

by Kiersten Scruggs | 22 September 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Jsandye Barreto | 19 October 2023
L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket
News

L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket

by Tamera Hoch | 6 September 2023
Open Cosmos Raises $50M To Democratize Access To Sustainable Satellites
News

Open Cosmos Raises $50M To Democratize Access To Sustainable Satellites

by Adelind Pellegrino | 11 September 2023
Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet
AI

How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet

by Abigail | 4 March 2021

Recent Stories

How To Hook Up A Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler On AMD
TECHNOLOGY

How To Hook Up A Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler On AMD

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How To Install CPU Cooler On Intel
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install CPU Cooler On Intel

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How To Choose A CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Choose A CPU Cooler

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
Ultra Etorque A5: What Size CPU Cooler?
TECHNOLOGY

Ultra Etorque A5: What Size CPU Cooler?

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How To Remove A Stock CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Remove A Stock CPU Cooler

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How To Use Two Fans In CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Two Fans In CPU Cooler

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How Does A CPU Cooler App Work On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How Does A CPU Cooler App Work On Android

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023
How To Refill Hydro Series™ H80 High-Performance Liquid CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Refill Hydro Series™ H80 High-Performance Liquid CPU Cooler

by Natty Kuntz | 16 December 2023