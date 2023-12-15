Newsnews
News

Metafuels’ $8M Climate Tech Seed Deck Uncovered

Written by: Sophi Tellez | Published: 16 December 2023
metafuels-8m-climate-tech-seed-deck-uncovered
News

About 2% of the world’s CO? emissions come from pressurized, jet-powered sausages careening through the air. Earlier this week, I covered one startup, Metafuels, that thinks it has a solution for reducing aircraft emissions. I was able to talk the company’s founders into giving me the pitch deck for their $8 million seed round as well so we could do a deep dive into the materials the company used to raise the funding.

Key Takeaway

Metafuels’ pitch deck impresses with its focus on a rapidly growing market, a clear demonstration of its deep tech, and a well-defined roadmap for scaling production.

Slides in Metafuels’ Pitch Deck

  • Cover slide
  • Market size slide
  • Product / technology slide
  • Product manufacturing slide
  • Unit economics (production at scale numbers)
  • Unique selling points
  • Technology roadmap
  • Business model slide (production)
  • Business model slide (licensing)
  • Commercialization slide
  • Market traction slide
  • Team slide
  • Closing slide

Three Things to Love

If you’ve been reading my Pitch Deck Teardowns, even skimming the list of slides above will make you go “Uh oh, Haje’s not gonna be happy with this — there’s a ton of information missing!” And yes, you would absolutely be right. This is an interesting challenge with deep tech startups, however: If it’s going to take a hot minute to get your product to market, there will, by definition, be a lot of things missing.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a high-soaring market size

It takes a special kind of chutzpah to say “all aircraft fuel” is your market, but that’s what Metafuels is doing here. The market size for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is currently pretty limited. In 2022, around 300 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel was produced, and that doubled this year to more than 600 million liters, per the International Air Transport Association (IATA). That is a drop in the veritable ocean of all fuel used worldwide. There was a significant dip during the pandemic years, but in 2019, around 360 billion liters of fuel was used by commercial airlines.

In other words, SAF represents around 0.17% of all aviation fuel consumed. It’s no surprise, then, that Metafuels decided to start its projections from 2030. That’s when the company will hit its stride going into full production, and also when the market is likely to take off. The big forcing function is the RefuelEU Aviation regulation, which sets targets for blending sustainable fuel in with its petroleum counterparts.

The Climate Founders’ Guide to the Inflation Reduction Act

Metafuels tells the story well: You get a picture of a rapidly growing market, and the company positions itself as a crucial player in it. You can learn from this slide how to tie the ‘why now’ part of your story to wider macro changes. If you know which way the wind is blowing, you can set your company up to make the most of it.

Let yourself nerd out about the tech

When you’re building a deep tech company, the tallest pole in the tent is always going to be the tech itself. What have you figured out that nobody else has been able to nail down? Metafuels has found the one exception to the “your investors don’t give a crap about your product” rule: This is a deep tech company that will fail or succeed entirely based on what it’s able to deliver on the tech side. It’s refreshing to see a three-slide set (slides 3-5) talking through the process itself, how it works at scale, and how the company can produce the fuel at a reasonable price.

A Clear Roadmap

Make it work, then make it work at small scale, then scale to production scale. This is a pretty obvious route to take, but it’s rarely spelled out this clearly. Slide 10 then breaks down how the company can scale from 50 liters per day to 700 million liters per day — that’s a hell of a scaling operation. The main takeaway from this part of the deck is to keep an eye on the future and how you can scale later. Having a clear view of the unit economics in particular (i.e., how the financials of your products change as you start increasing volume) is often a crucial part of the story. Here, Metafuels is talking about producing 1 to 2 liters per day, then scaling that by 700 million. That’s… a hell of an undertaking. And while the manufacturing processes and factories for producing that much fuel will be expensive, the cost per liter will come down dramatically. Metafuels is tackling that beautifully in this deck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over
News

Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over

by Salome Wyant | 7 October 2023
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Wynn Graham | 2 September 2023
New Climate-Tech Fund In Africa Reaches First Close
News

New Climate-Tech Fund In Africa Reaches First Close

by Suzette Orcutt | 5 September 2023
New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol
News

New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol

by Alida Towns | 14 September 2023
New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Dorri Cronk | 28 September 2023
9 Best Lenovo Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Lenovo Ultrabook For 2023

by Frankie Killion | 22 November 2023
What Is Life Jay Phelan 2Nd Edition EBook
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Life Jay Phelan 2Nd Edition EBook

by Juliane Jason | 23 August 2023
New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours
News

New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours

by Alberta Keeler | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Hook Up A Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler On AMD
TECHNOLOGY

How To Hook Up A Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler On AMD

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How To Install CPU Cooler On Intel
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install CPU Cooler On Intel

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How To Choose A CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Choose A CPU Cooler

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
Ultra Etorque A5: What Size CPU Cooler?
TECHNOLOGY

Ultra Etorque A5: What Size CPU Cooler?

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How To Remove A Stock CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Remove A Stock CPU Cooler

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How To Use Two Fans In CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Two Fans In CPU Cooler

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How Does A CPU Cooler App Work On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How Does A CPU Cooler App Work On Android

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023
How To Refill Hydro Series™ H80 High-Performance Liquid CPU Cooler
TECHNOLOGY

How To Refill Hydro Series™ H80 High-Performance Liquid CPU Cooler

by Sophi Tellez | 16 December 2023