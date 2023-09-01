Newsnews
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

Written by: Wynn Graham | Published: 2 September 2023
Summer of 2023 has officially been declared the hottest summer on record since 1880, according to recent reports. The scorching temperatures have left early-stage founders sweating over their pitch decks, while investors have been enjoying summer getaways and relaxation. Despite the heat, the investment community remains active, with several notable investors sharing their insights on what they are looking for in a pitch. Here’s a roundup of the latest news in the tech and startup world:

How to Pitch Me: Insights from 15 Investors

As summer draws to a close, it’s important for founders to plan their outreach strategy for potential investors. According to Kittu Kolluri, founder and managing director of Neotribe Ventures, it is advisable for founders to reach out right before Labor Day to schedule meetings in September. Some key takeaways from early-stage investors who participated in TechCrunch’s “How to Pitch Me” column include the importance of previous experience with AI, questions to ask during investor meetings, and insights into CEO salaries. The investors who shared their thoughts include Christine Hsieh, Marta Cruz, Adam Struck, and Adam Nash, among others.

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Pitch Deck Teardown

Tanbii, a carbon-management platform, recently raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round. Founder Robert Luo’s winning pitch deck offers insights into the key elements that attracted investors. The pitch deck includes sections such as the problem statement, solution, product features, target audience, competitive landscape, and team information. This teardown provides valuable lessons for founders looking to create compelling pitch decks for their own startups.

Optimizing Cloud Costs and Infrastructure with FinOps

FinOps, a practice that focuses on optimizing cloud costs and infrastructure, is gaining momentum in the tech industry. While most IT leaders believe in the potential of FinOps, there is still room for improvement and learning. Kyle Campos, CTO at CloudBolt, shares best practices in embracing FinOps to ace your cloud strategy. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, understanding and implementing these practices can lead to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

The Power of Data in the AI Era: Implications for Startups

The AI sector has seen a surge in venture funding, with AI-related startups securing $40 billion in the first half of 2023. However, questions arise about the potential disadvantages faced by smaller startups in the AI race, as giants like Salesforce and Microsoft dominate the field. While the technology holds immense potential, there is a concern about how wealth distribution will occur in the AI era. This article delves into the challenges and opportunities for startups in harnessing the power of data and AI.

Key Takeaway

Investors advise founders to plan their outreach strategy for September, taking advantage of the end of summer. Tanbii’s successful pitch deck offers valuable insights into creating compelling decks. Embracing FinOps can optimize cloud costs and infrastructure. Startups face challenges in competing with tech giants in the AI sector.

These are just a few of the latest developments in the tech and startup world. Stay tuned for more updates and insights from TechCrunch+.

