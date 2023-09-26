Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation

Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company, recently announced that it has successfully raised $290 million in a Series B funding round. This latest investment brings the company’s valuation to an impressive $5.3 billion. Sierra Space’s total funding now stands at an unprecedented $1.7 billion, setting a new record for commercial space companies.

The equity round was co-led by three prominent Japanese investors – MUFG, Kanematsu Corporation, and Tokio Marine & Nichido. These Japanese firms have been actively collaborating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to explore the market opportunities in low Earth orbit (LEO). The significant investment in Sierra Space strongly signals Japan’s intent to play a prominent role in the LEO economy, especially following the retirement of the International Space Station in 2030.

Sierra Space’s Ambitious Projects

Sierra Space is at the forefront of several groundbreaking space projects. One of its notable initiatives is the development of the Dream Chaser spaceplane, a reusable vehicle designed to transport cargo and crew to and from space. In collaboration with partners such as Blue Origin and Boeing, Sierra Space is working on building a commercial space station named “Orbital Reef.” The station will feature Sierra’s own inflatable habitat, known as the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE).

In a recent milestone, Sierra Space completed a series of “burst tests” on a subscale version of the LIFE habitat. This involved increasing the interior pressure until it reached its limit. The company plans to conduct similar tests on a full-scale habitat and carry out a “pathfinder” demonstration mission in 2026.

Expansion Plans and Future Launches

Sierra Space intends to deploy the newly raised capital to advance the development and operations of its commercial space station. Additionally, the company aims to bolster its national security offerings and scale its space systems components business. The Dream Chaser spaceplane is scheduled to make its first flight on a United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket next year, as it begins NASA cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.