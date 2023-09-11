Newsnews
Instacart, Klaviyo, And The Art Of The Unicorn Haircut

Written by: Morna Dunning | Published: 12 September 2023
Instacart: IPO Price Range and Valuation

Instacart, the popular grocery delivery platform, recently released its first price range for its upcoming IPO. However, there is a twist – the company is expected to take a significant “haircut” on its valuation compared to its previous funding round in 2021. Although the valuation will decrease by about $30 billion, Instacart will still maintain a substantial worth of over $7 billion. The fully-diluted valuation range is estimated to be between $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion. Despite the reduction, the IPO is likely to attract substantial investments at a multi-billion price point, showing the continued confidence in the company’s potential.

Key Takeaway

Instacart and Klaviyo’s IPO price cuts indicate a willingness to reassess valuations in the current market. Despite the reduction, both companies maintain strong positions and are likely to attract significant investment. Coinbase’s decision to comply with Indian regulations showcases the challenges faced by crypto companies in navigating global regulatory frameworks. The emergence of startups focusing on shared satellite technology could transform the space industry and drive innovation across sectors.

Klaviyo: IPO Price Range Adjustment

Klaviyo, a leading marketing automation platform, has also adjusted its IPO price range. While the price cut is smaller compared to Instacart’s, it highlights a common trend in the market. Both companies showcase the willingness of businesses to reevaluate valuations and adjust prices to attract investors. This flexibility is a positive sign for the market overall. Instacart and Klaviyo’s ability to adapt demonstrates their robustness as companies and leaves them well-positioned for future growth, contrasting potential challenges for less-established startups.

Coinbase: Addressing Misconceptions in India

Contrary to recent reports, Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is not planning to exit the Indian market. Rather, the company has made the decision to close certain accounts in compliance with local regulations. This move highlights the ongoing complexities of operating in the crypto space and the challenges presented by varying regulatory environments. Despite the hurdles, Coinbase remains committed to navigating these obstacles and continuing its operations in India.

Shared Satellites: A Promising Startup Raises $50 Million

In other news, a promising startup has secured $50 million in funding. This company aims to revolutionize satellite technology by enabling satellite sharing in low Earth orbit (LEO). By making satellite access more affordable and accessible, this startup has the potential to democratize space technology and unlock numerous opportunities across industries.

