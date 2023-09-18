Can The Tech IPO Market Sustain Its Positive Momentum?

Boston-based email marketing software maker Klaviyo has made a significant move in the lead-up to its initial public offering (IPO). The company has raised its IPO price range to $27 to $29 per share, up from its previous estimate of $25 to $27 per share. This indicates that Klaviyo has received strong interest from potential investors and is confident in its ability to secure a higher price.

This strategy is not unique to Klaviyo. Last week, grocery delivery company Instacart also increased its IPO price range, suggesting a positive sentiment towards new IPO shares amongst investors.

If Instacart’s IPO prices at the midpoint of its new range, the company’s valuation will reach approximately $9.6 billion. This is a notable increase from the $8.9 billion valuation estimated in its initial IPO range.

However, Klaviyo’s repricing holds greater significance. At the midpoint of the new range, Klaviyo’s valuation will rise to $8.6 billion, up from the previous estimate of $8 billion. This brings the company much closer to its last private valuation of $9.5 billion.

The importance of Klaviyo’s repricing lies in the fact that its investors will not face significant losses compared to Instacart’s investors. While Instacart’s pre-IPO price movements result in substantial losses for existing investors, Klaviyo is maintaining a valuation that aligns closely with its previous funding round.

This development showcases the growing optimism in the tech IPO market. Klaviyo’s ability to increase its IPO price range indicates a positive momentum in investor demand. Combined with Instacart’s adjustment, it demonstrates a trend where companies are leveraging the market’s enthusiasm to secure higher valuations. As the tech industry continues to thrive, the IPO market shows promise for sustained growth.