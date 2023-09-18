Newsnews
Can The Tech IPO Market Sustain Its Positive Momentum?

Written by: Elisa Coughlin | Published: 19 September 2023
Boston-based email marketing software maker Klaviyo has made a significant move in the lead-up to its initial public offering (IPO). The company has raised its IPO price range to $27 to $29 per share, up from its previous estimate of $25 to $27 per share. This indicates that Klaviyo has received strong interest from potential investors and is confident in its ability to secure a higher price.

Key Takeaway

Both Klaviyo and Instacart have adjusted their IPO price ranges, signaling strong demand for new IPO shares.

This strategy is not unique to Klaviyo. Last week, grocery delivery company Instacart also increased its IPO price range, suggesting a positive sentiment towards new IPO shares amongst investors.

If Instacart’s IPO prices at the midpoint of its new range, the company’s valuation will reach approximately $9.6 billion. This is a notable increase from the $8.9 billion valuation estimated in its initial IPO range.

However, Klaviyo’s repricing holds greater significance. At the midpoint of the new range, Klaviyo’s valuation will rise to $8.6 billion, up from the previous estimate of $8 billion. This brings the company much closer to its last private valuation of $9.5 billion.

The importance of Klaviyo’s repricing lies in the fact that its investors will not face significant losses compared to Instacart’s investors. While Instacart’s pre-IPO price movements result in substantial losses for existing investors, Klaviyo is maintaining a valuation that aligns closely with its previous funding round.

This development showcases the growing optimism in the tech IPO market. Klaviyo’s ability to increase its IPO price range indicates a positive momentum in investor demand. Combined with Instacart’s adjustment, it demonstrates a trend where companies are leveraging the market’s enthusiasm to secure higher valuations. As the tech industry continues to thrive, the IPO market shows promise for sustained growth.

