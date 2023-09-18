Newsnews
News

UK’s Competition Watchdog Drafts Principles For ‘responsible’ Generative AI

Written by: Bobette Ly | Published: 19 September 2023
uks-competition-watchdog-drafts-principles-for-responsible-generative-ai
News

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed seven principles to ensure consumer protection and competition in the development and use of generative AI technology. This move comes as part of its initial review of generative AI, which aims to regulate market contestability and mitigate potential risks associated with AI technology.

Key Takeaway:

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has proposed seven principles for responsible development and use of generative AI. These principles aim to ensure consumer protection and healthy competition in the AI market. The CMA is actively seeking stakeholder engagement and plans to update its thinking in early 2024.

Accountability and Access

The first principle proposed by the CMA is accountability, which states that developers and deployers of foundation models (FMs) should be responsible for the outputs provided to consumers. The second principle is ongoing access to key inputs without unnecessary restrictions to ensure the smooth development and use of FMs.

Diversity and Choice

The third principle focuses on the need for sustained diversity of business models, including both open and closed models. The next principle is sufficient choice for businesses to decide how to use FMs, giving them flexibility and the ability to switch and use multiple FMs according to their needs.

Fair Dealing and Transparency

The fifth principle is fair dealing, which emphasizes the importance of avoiding anti-competitive conduct, such as self-preferencing, tying, or bundling. Lastly, the sixth principle highlights the need for transparency, ensuring that consumers and businesses are provided with information about the risks and limitations of FM-generated content.

The CMA is drawing on its experience in regulating market contestability and early feedback from AI stakeholders to develop these principles. It aims to promote these principles as best practice for responsible development and use of generative AI, with the goal of avoiding competition complaints and protecting consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators
News

Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators

by Mabelle Villalobos | 19 September 2023
UK’s Competition Watchdog Drafts Principles For ‘responsible’ Generative AI
News

UK’s Competition Watchdog Drafts Principles For ‘responsible’ Generative AI

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket
News

Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket

by Elsinore Derby | 19 September 2023
Agility Robotics To Build Over 10,000 Humanoid Robots Per Year
News

Agility Robotics To Build Over 10,000 Humanoid Robots Per Year

by Loralyn Mcbrayer | 19 September 2023
Bird Buddy Launches Bird Buddy Explore, Allowing Users To Birdwatch Anywhere
News

Bird Buddy Launches Bird Buddy Explore, Allowing Users To Birdwatch Anywhere

by Louisette Eide | 19 September 2023
Microsoft AI Researchers Accidentally Expose Terabytes Of Sensitive Data
News

Microsoft AI Researchers Accidentally Expose Terabytes Of Sensitive Data

by Norina Plummer | 19 September 2023
IOS 17: The Latest Security And Privacy Features For IPhone Owners
News

IOS 17: The Latest Security And Privacy Features For IPhone Owners

by Sianna Spencer | 19 September 2023
Joby Aviation To Open New Electric Air Taxi Factory In Dayton, Ohio
News

Joby Aviation To Open New Electric Air Taxi Factory In Dayton, Ohio

by Alika Ledoux | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

UK’s Competition Watchdog Drafts Principles For ‘responsible’ Generative AI
News

UK’s Competition Watchdog Drafts Principles For ‘responsible’ Generative AI

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators
News

Introducing Camo Studio For IPad: The Ultimate Tool For Content Creators

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
Agility Robotics To Build Over 10,000 Humanoid Robots Per Year
News

Agility Robotics To Build Over 10,000 Humanoid Robots Per Year

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket
News

Stoke Space Successfully Tests Second Stage Prototype In Pursuit Of Fully Reusable Rocket

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
Bird Buddy Launches Bird Buddy Explore, Allowing Users To Birdwatch Anywhere
News

Bird Buddy Launches Bird Buddy Explore, Allowing Users To Birdwatch Anywhere

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
12 Best TV Antenna Accessories for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best TV Antenna Accessories for 2023

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
12 Best Indoor Amplified Digital TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Indoor Amplified Digital TV Antenna for 2023

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023
14 Best 120 Mile Indoor TV Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best 120 Mile Indoor TV Antenna for 2023

by Bobette Ly | 19 September 2023