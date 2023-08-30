Introduction

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, has been making waves in the tech world. With its ability to write essays, code, and more, this powerful AI tool has revolutionized productivity. However, it hasn’t been without its share of controversies. In this article, we will explore the latest updates and releases related to ChatGPT, as well as address some common questions and concerns surrounding the chatbot.

Key Takeaway OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been continuously updated with new features and improvements, including the integration of GPT-4 and plugins that connect it to the internet. While the chatbot has gained popularity, recent surveys indicate that a relatively small percentage of Americans have actually used it. Controversies have also arisen, such as concerns regarding data privacy, potential misuse, and accusations of toxic behavior. As ChatGPT continues to evolve, it will be important to carefully navigate the ethical and legal implications associated with its use.

August 28, 2023: OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Enterprise, offering the same functionalities as ChatGPT with additional “enterprise-grade” privacy and data analysis capabilities. This new offering aims to provide enhanced performance and customization options for businesses utilizing the chatbot.

August 22, 2023: Fine-Tuning Added to GPT-3.5 Turbo

OpenAI incorporates fine-tuning into GPT-3.5 Turbo, allowing companies to train the model to better follow specific instructions. This feature enables improved response formatting, tone, and language preferences, offering more control and personalization options for users. It also helps speed up API calls and reduce costs.

August 16, 2023: OpenAI Acquires Global Illumination

OpenAI makes its first public acquisition by acquiring Global Illumination, a New York-based startup specializing in AI-powered creative tools and digital experiences. The Global Illumination team joins OpenAI to work on core products, including ChatGPT, ensuring the development of innovative features and functionalities.

August 10, 2023: Custom Instructions Extended to Free ChatGPT Users

OpenAI expands custom instructions to all users of ChatGPT, including those on the free tier of service. This feature allows users to provide specific preferences and requirements for the chatbot to consider when generating responses. For example, a teacher can specify they are teaching fourth-grade math, or a developer can choose their preferred coding language.

August 1, 2023: China Requires AI Apps to Obtain Administrative License

In response to tightening regulations associated with deep synthesis technologies (DST) and generative AI services, China removes multiple generative AI apps from its App Store. AI apps, including ChatGPT, are required to obtain an administrative license from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) to operate in the country.

July 25, 2023: ChatGPT for Android Available in Multiple Countries

OpenAI releases ChatGPT for Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. This expansion enables users in these countries to access the chatbot via their Android devices, extending the reach of ChatGPT to a wider audience.

July 20, 2023: OpenAI Launches Customized Instructions for ChatGPT

OpenAI introduces customized instructions for ChatGPT users, allowing them to specify additional information for the chatbot to consider in its responses. This feature enables users to provide context and specific requirements, such as family size or preferred code language, enhancing the chatbot’s ability to generate relevant and tailored responses.

July 13, 2023: FTC Investigates OpenAI

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly initiates an exploration into OpenAI’s flagship ChatGPT, investigating whether the conversational AI has made false, misleading, disparaging, or harmful statements about individuals. The FTC typically launches investigations in response to formal complaints or when regulations appear to be disregarded.

July 6, 2023: OpenAI Launches GPT-4

OpenAI announces the general availability of GPT-4, the latest language-writing model. This powerful model is accessible to existing OpenAI developers and will be made available to new developers in the future. OpenAI plans to facilitate fine-tuning options for developers later in the year.

June 28, 2023: ChatGPT App Can Search the Web Using Bing

OpenAI introduces a new Browsing feature to the ChatGPT app, allowing subscribers to search the web using Bing for answers to their questions. This feature enhances the chatbot’s capabilities, providing a broader range of information and resources to users.

June 15, 2023: Mercedes Adds ChatGPT to Infotainment System

Mercedes-Benz integrates ChatGPT into its infotainment system, enabling owners of selected models to interact with the chatbot while driving. This integration enhances the car’s conversation skills, providing users with a versatile language model directly in their vehicles.

June 8, 2023: ChatGPT App Available on iPad with Siri and Shortcuts Support

OpenAI releases an updated version of the ChatGPT app, bringing native support to iPad devices. The app now offers compatibility with Siri and Shortcuts, as well as drag-and-drop functionality for enhanced usability. The iPad version is optimized for the tablet’s interface, delivering an immersive user experience.

May 30, 2023: Texas Judge Orders Declaration and Check for AI-Generated Content

A Texas judge mandates that any attorney appearing in their court must attest that no portion of their filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence (AI) or, if it was, it must be checked by a human being. This requirement aims to ensure transparency and accountability in legal proceedings involving AI-generated content.

May 26, 2023: ChatGPT App Expands to Over 30 Countries

The ChatGPT mobile app becomes available in more than 30 new countries, extending its reach to users in countries such as Argentina, Japan, Mexico, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates. OpenAI continues to expand the availability of the app to cater to a global user base.

May 25, 2023: ChatGPT App Available in 11 More Countries

OpenAI announces the expansion of the ChatGPT app to 11 additional countries, including Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, and the United Kingdom. The company aims to make the app accessible in more regions, enabling users from various countries to benefit from its functionalities.

May 18, 2023: OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for iOS

OpenAI introduces the ChatGPT app for iOS users, offering a free and ad-free chat experience. The app allows users to access ChatGPT’s functionalities on their mobile devices, synchronize conversations and preferences across devices, and utilize voice input capabilities through integration with the Whisper speech recognition system.

May 3, 2023: Hackers Exploit ChatGPT Lures on Facebook

Hackers leverage the popularity of ChatGPT to spread malware on Facebook. Malicious actors create browser extensions claiming to offer ChatGPT-based tools, tricking users into downloading malware. This highlights the importance of ensuring cybersecurity measures when interacting with AI-powered platforms.

April 28, 2023: OpenAI Closes $300M Share Sale

OpenAI secures a $300 million share sale, valuing the company between $27 billion and $29 billion. Notable venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Thrive, invest in OpenAI, further fueling the company’s growth and development.

April 25, 2023: OpenAI Previews ChatGPT Business

OpenAI teases ChatGPT Business, a new subscription tier catering to professionals and enterprises seeking enhanced control over their data and end-user management. This forthcoming offering aims to meet the specific needs of businesses and further expand the application of ChatGPT in various industries.

April 24, 2023: OpenAI Seeks Trademark for “GPT”

OpenAI files a trademark application for “GPT” (Generative Pre-trained Transformer). The company aims to protect the term associated with its breakthrough language models and prevent unauthorized use by other entities.

April 22, 2023: Auto-GPT Automates Online Tasks

Auto-GPT, an open-source app developed by Toran Bruce Richards, utilizes OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models to autonomously interact with software and online services. This innovative tool enables users to automate various tasks by leveraging AI-based text generation capabilities.

April 18, 2023: FTC Warns of AI Technology’s Potential for Fraud

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) highlights the risks associated with AI technologies, including ChatGPT, expressing concerns over the potential for these tools to “turbocharge” fraud. The FTC emphasizes the need for responsible use of AI and warns that deceptive AI-based practices could lead to regulatory actions.

April 17, 2023: SuperChat Allows Messaging Historical and Fictional Characters

SuperChat, a new AI chat app, offers users the ability to interact with virtual characters based on historical and fictional figures using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This unique feature provides an engaging chat experience, allowing users to engage with chatbots representing a wide range of characters.

April 12, 2023: Italy Sets Requirements for Lifting ChatGPT Suspension

Italy’s data protection watchdog outlines the conditions that OpenAI must fulfill to lift the suspension order against ChatGPT within the country. OpenAI has until the end of April to comply with the regulator’s demands, ensuring compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and local data processing requirements.

April 12, 2023: Researchers Discover Ways to Influence ChatGPT’s Behavior

A study conducted by scientists at the Allen Institute for AI reveals the influence of certain prompts on ChatGPT’s behavior. Assigning specific “personas” or posing as historical figures can increase the toxicity of the AI-generated content. This research highlights the importance of responsible use and ethical considerations when utilizing AI language models.

April 4, 2023: Y Combinator-backed Startups Develop ChatGPT-like Chatbots

Y Combinator Demo Day features several startups developing chatbots similar to ChatGPT, aiming to provide AI-powered customer service and automation solutions across various industries. These startups utilize AI models and connectors to deliver tailored chatbot experiences customized to their respective users’ needs.

April 1, 2023: Italy Orders Block on ChatGPT

Italy’s data protection authority orders OpenAI to block access to ChatGPT in the country, citing concerns over potential GDPR violations. OpenAI must comply with the regulatory requirements and address the issues raised to resume operations in Italy.

March 29, 2023: OpenAI Urged to Pause AI Training

An open letter signed by prominent figures, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, urges AI labs to pause the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. The letter emphasizes the need for careful consideration of the risks and consequences associated with advancing AI technologies.

March 23, 2023: OpenAI Connects ChatGPT to the Internet

OpenAI launches plugins that connect ChatGPT to the internet, enabling the chatbot to access third-party knowledge sources and databases. This connectivity opens up new possibilities for the chatbot, providing users with a broader range of information and resources to draw from.

March 14, 2023: OpenAI Launches GPT-4

OpenAI announces the release of GPT-4, the latest language-writing model. This powerful model is made available to paying ChatGPT Plus users and through a public API. Developers can leverage GPT-4’s capabilities to create innovative applications and enhance user experiences.

March 9, 2023: ChatGPT Available in Azure OpenAI Service

ChatGPT becomes available through the Azure OpenAI Service, offering a fully managed and corporate-focused platform for customers. This integration expands the reach of ChatGPT to Microsoft-managed customers and partners, providing them with access to AI-powered chatbot functionalities.

March 1, 2023: OpenAI Launches ChatGPT API

OpenAI introduces a paid API for ChatGPT, allowing developers to integrate ChatGPT’s capabilities into their applications. This API offers access to OpenAI’s language models and enables developers to leverage ChatGPT’s text generation capabilities.

February 7, 2023: Microsoft Integrates ChatGPT into Bing

Microsoft announces the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-based Bing experience into Windows 11. This integration enhances the search engine’s capabilities, providing users with a chatbot-like experience within Bing. Other companies, including OkCupid, Kaito, Snapchat, and Discord, also implement ChatGPT to enhance their services.

February 1, 2023: OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Plus, a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT users. ChatGPT Plus offers enhanced features and functionality for a monthly fee, providing users with benefits such as general access during peak times and faster response times from the chatbot.

December 8, 2022: ShareGPT Facilitates Sharing ChatGPT Conversations

ShareGPT, a Chrome extension created by developers Steven Tey and Dom Eccleston, allows users to capture and share their ChatGPT conversations more easily. This tool simplifies the process of sharing AI-generated content and facilitates collaboration and knowledge sharing.

November 30, 2022: ChatGPT First Released to the Public

OpenAI releases ChatGPT to the public, offering a chatbot powered by the GPT-3.5 language model. ChatGPT’s versatility allows it to engage in various topics, including programming, TV scripts, and scientific concepts, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of users.

FAQs:

What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. It utilizes the GPT-4 language model to generate human-like text responses based on user prompts. Users can enter prompts or instructions, and ChatGPT will generate relevant and coherent responses using its language understanding capabilities.

When was ChatGPT released?

ChatGPT was first released to the public on November 30, 2022.

What is the latest version of ChatGPT?

The latest version of ChatGPT is GPT-4, which offers improved natural language processing and text generation capabilities.

Can I use ChatGPT for free?

Yes, there is a free version of ChatGPT available to users. However, OpenAI also offers a paid subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which provides additional benefits and faster access to the chatbot.

Who uses ChatGPT?

ChatGPT can be used by anyone who wants to interact with an AI-powered chatbot. It is widely used by individuals, businesses, and developers to generate text, receive information, and automate tasks.

What are some controversies surrounding ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has faced controversies related to data privacy concerns, potential misuse, and the generation of toxic content. There have been instances where the AI chatbot has been accused of promoting misinformation and plagiarism. OpenAI is actively working to address these issues and ensure responsible use of ChatGPT.

These updates and controversies surrounding ChatGPT highlight the growing impact of AI chatbots in various industries. As this technology continues to evolve, it is crucial to address concerns and strike a balance between innovation and ethical use.