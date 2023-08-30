Newsnews
Google Cloud Spanner Data Boost: Empowering Data Analysis Without Impacting Transactional Workflows

Written by: Paulette Casper | Published: 30 August 2023
Google Cloud has officially announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost, a groundbreaking serverless service that enables users to analyze their data stored in Google Cloud’s globally distributed database. With this new offering, users can leverage services such as BigQuery, Spark on Dataproc, or Dataflow to analyze their data without affecting the transactional workflows in Spanner.

Key Takeaway:

Cloud Spanner Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that enables users to analyze their data stored in Google Cloud’s globally distributed database without impeding the transactional workflows in Spanner. This breakthrough technology allows for high-performance, on-demand processing of operational data while minimizing the impact on critical business applications.

Enhancing Data Analysis with Cloud Spanner Data Boost

The introduction of Cloud Spanner Data Boost marks a significant milestone for data analysis capabilities on Google Cloud. By providing a solution that handles ad hoc queries requiring access to large amounts of data, Data Boost simplifies the process while ensuring minimal overhead that could otherwise negatively impact transactional workloads. This is achieved through Google’s innovative disaggregated compute and storage architecture utilized by services like YouTube, Gmail, and Google Ads.

Unleashing Data Analysis Potential

Prior to the introduction of Data Boost, executing ad hoc queries on Spanner often resulted in a noticeable impact on performance and transactional workflows. However, with the availability of Data Boost, users can seamlessly perform data analysis tasks without compromising the efficiency and stability of their critical business applications.

Users can now harness the power of Cloud Spanner’s globally distributed database and couple it with the analytical capabilities provided by services like BigQuery, Spark on Dataproc, or Dataflow. Data Boost ensures that these tools can access vast amounts of data efficiently, empowering users with the ability to extract valuable insights while maintaining the reliability of transactional workflows.

Unleash the Power of Cloud Spanner Data Boost

Google’s Cloud Spanner Data Boost is an integral addition to the suite of services offered by Google Cloud. It signifies Google’s commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies that expand their data analysis capabilities. With Data Boost, businesses can now unlock the true potential of their data, performing complex ad hoc queries without any detrimental impact on their critical applications.

As cloud computing continues to evolve, Google Cloud remains at the forefront of innovative solutions that drive business success. Cloud Spanner Data Boost is yet another testament to Google’s dedication to providing users with powerful tools that enhance data analysis while maintaining the integrity of vital transactional workflows.

