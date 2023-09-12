salesforce-introduces-einstein-copilot-studio-to-empower-ai-customization-for-customers

Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, made a significant announcement today during the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco. The company introduced Einstein Copilot Studio, an innovative tool designed to enable customers to customize their AI solutions based on the Salesforce base Einstein GPT and Einstein Copilot offerings.

Key Takeaway Salesforce introduces Einstein Copilot Studio, a powerful tool that allows customers to customize their AI by leveraging prompt builder, skills builder, and model builder. The tool offers enhanced personalization capabilities beyond the out-of-the-box features, allowing businesses to incorporate their brand, products, and market-specific elements. With a focus on security, governance, and data privacy, Salesforce is developing the “Einstein Trust Layer” to address concerns such as hallucinations and biases. While AI implementation may impact certain jobs, it also creates new opportunities, including roles like prompt engineers.

Enhancing customization capabilities with Einstein Copilot Studio

According to Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, Einstein Copilot Studio comprises three core components: the prompt builder, skills builder, and model builder. The prompt builder allows customers to personalize the prompt templates included in Einstein GPT. Businesses can now add their own custom prompts tailored to their products, brands, or specific market needs. This customization expands the capabilities beyond the out-of-the-box offering from Einstein GPT or Einstein Copilot.

The skills builder empowers companies to incorporate actions into prompts. Shih explained that Einstein Copilot no longer solely accesses and responds to data. With the skills builder, businesses can control and designate which workflows Copilot can access and execute. For example, organizations can leverage Copilot to perform tasks like running competitor analysis or handling objections.

The final component of Einstein Copilot Studio allows businesses to bring their own models or leverage supported third-party offerings from companies such as Anthropic, Cohere, Databricks, Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, or OpenAI. Shih mentioned that this update builds upon the “bring your own model” concept introduced earlier this year, catering specifically to enterprise companies with robust data science teams.

Meeting customer requirements with Einstein Copilot Studio

Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials, highlighted the significance of Einstein Copilot Studio for companies seeking advanced customization options. He noted that Studio serves as a centralized hub where all components are accessible across Salesforce platforms. This centralized approach simplifies prompt and skills creation for administrators, allowing them to address real-world use cases specific to their organizational needs.

Prioritizing security, governance, and data privacy

Salesforce recognizes the challenges associated with large language models, including hallucinations, biases, and inappropriate responses. To address these concerns, Shih stated that Salesforce is developing a system called the “Einstein Trust Layer.” This layer will help companies manage security, governance, and data privacy. Additionally, Salesforce’s Data Cloud, also known as Genie, ensures that AI responses are based on accurate information sourced from Salesforce databases.

Customers will have the flexibility to fine-tune prompts and skills in Studio based on the nature of the question and the associated risks. Shih provided an example where a rule could be set up to involve a human before executing a complex transaction, emphasizing the importance of human involvement when necessary.

It is important to note that eliminating hallucinations completely in large language models is currently considered unattainable.

Impacting jobs and creating new opportunities

While AI implementation may result in the elimination of certain jobs, Shih believes that it will also generate new opportunities. She highlighted the emergence of prompt engineers as a new role that the Studio product could potentially fuel.

Einstein Copilot Studio will be available in pilot mode sometime this fall, while the Einstein Trust Layer will be generally available across the Einstein platform next month, as per Salesforce’s announcement. The company did not provide specific dates at this time.