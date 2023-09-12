Newsnews
News

New Funding Fuels SQream’s Expansion In GPU-based Big Data Analytics

Written by: Leyla Bos | Published: 13 September 2023
new-funding-fuels-sqreams-expansion-in-gpu-based-big-data-analytics
News

Israeli data analytics startup SQream has secured $45 million in Series C funding to propel its growth and development of its GPU-based big data analytics platform. Led by World Trade Ventures, the funding round also saw participation from Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital, and Freddy & Helen Holdings. The company, whose valuation remains undisclosed, plans to focus on expanding its presence in North America, particularly in verticals such as semiconductors, manufacturing, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare.

Key Takeaway

SQream’s $45 million funding round will support its expansion in North America and optimize its GPU-based big data analytics platform for various industries, including semiconductors, manufacturing, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare.

Building on a Successful Bet: The Rise of GPUs in Data Analytics

SQream’s success story dates back to 2010 when it recognized the potential of GPUs in facilitating the processing and querying of big data sets. As AI and data processing demands grew, fueled by the rapid increase in data volume worldwide, SQream’s GPU-based parallel processing approach gained traction. The company’s offerings quickly gained popularity, attracting enterprise customers like Orange, Samsung, LG, Alibaba, and PubMatic.

Going Beyond SQL Database Analytics

Originally focused on SQL database analytics, SQream’s founders, Ami Gal, Razi Shoshani, and Kostya Varakin, recognized the potential of GPU-based parallel processing to revolutionize data queries for various applications, including business intelligence and machine learning. Over time, the company broadened its scope, acquiring Panoply in 2021 to expand its data sources. The latest funding will also be allocated towards research and development, driving advancements in SQream’s services, possibly leveraging next-generation processors, such as quantum and optical processors.

The Future of Data Analytics and GPU Processing

Despite the current hype around AI, SQream acknowledges that while AI-related business may fluctuate, the demand for processing larger data sets will continue to grow. Investors recognize the company’s ability to enable enterprises to become data-driven and deliver insights precisely where they are needed, further solidifying its position in the big data and AI landscape.

“SQream is reshaping the big data and AI landscape, and we are thrilled to contribute to their ascent,” said Abraham Schwartz, partner at World Trade Ventures.

While SQream continues to rely on Nvidia GPUs, CEO Ami Gal acknowledges the potential for new market disruptors and emerging architectures that could challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the coming years.

“There are quite a few new architectures that will rock the market in the next few years,” Gal remarked. “Nvidia is going to face a lot of competition. There will be new compute and quite a few new advantages.”

With $45 million in new funding, SQream is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for GPU-powered big data analytics and expand its foothold in the North American market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware
News

Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware

by Margo Vierra | 13 September 2023
TikTokers Embrace Their Roots By Making ‘Get Ready With Me’ Videos In Spanish
News

TikTokers Embrace Their Roots By Making ‘Get Ready With Me’ Videos In Spanish

by Evaleen Amaya | 13 September 2023
Apple Unveils Highly Anticipated IPhone 15 And Apple Watch Series 9
News

Apple Unveils Highly Anticipated IPhone 15 And Apple Watch Series 9

by Taffy Wolters | 13 September 2023
New Funding Fuels SQream’s Expansion In GPU-based Big Data Analytics
News

New Funding Fuels SQream’s Expansion In GPU-based Big Data Analytics

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth
News

Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth

by Jaclin Anguiano | 13 September 2023
Google Faces Class-Action Style Privacy Damages Suit In The Netherlands
News

Google Faces Class-Action Style Privacy Damages Suit In The Netherlands

by Genevieve Jolly | 13 September 2023
Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot Studio To Empower AI Customization For Customers
News

Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot Studio To Empower AI Customization For Customers

by Ashia Orcutt | 13 September 2023
Amazon Introduces Multi-Channel Distribution And Supply Chain By Amazon
News

Amazon Introduces Multi-Channel Distribution And Supply Chain By Amazon

by Vilhelmina Coen | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware
News

Enfabrica Raises $125M In Funding To Develop AI-focused Networking Hardware

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Apple Unveils Highly Anticipated IPhone 15 And Apple Watch Series 9
News

Apple Unveils Highly Anticipated IPhone 15 And Apple Watch Series 9

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
TikTokers Embrace Their Roots By Making ‘Get Ready With Me’ Videos In Spanish
News

TikTokers Embrace Their Roots By Making ‘Get Ready With Me’ Videos In Spanish

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth
News

Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
New Funding Fuels SQream’s Expansion In GPU-based Big Data Analytics
News

New Funding Fuels SQream’s Expansion In GPU-based Big Data Analytics

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot Studio To Empower AI Customization For Customers
News

Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot Studio To Empower AI Customization For Customers

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Google Faces Class-Action Style Privacy Damages Suit In The Netherlands
News

Google Faces Class-Action Style Privacy Damages Suit In The Netherlands

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023
Amazon Introduces Multi-Channel Distribution And Supply Chain By Amazon
News

Amazon Introduces Multi-Channel Distribution And Supply Chain By Amazon

by Leyla Bos | 13 September 2023