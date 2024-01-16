Newsnews
Microsoft Introduces Copilot Pro Plan For Consumers And Businesses

Written by: Rahal Seitz | Published: 16 January 2024
Microsoft has launched a new Copilot Pro plan, catering to both consumers and businesses. The tech giant envisions Copilot as a significant revenue stream, with more than 40% of the Fortune 100 already participating in its early access program. The new plan aims to expand the customer base and enhance Microsoft’s existing services with AI features.

Key Takeaway

Consumer-Focused Copilot Pro Plan

The Copilot Pro plan, priced at $20 per user per month, offers access to Copilot GenAI features across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad for users with a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family plan. It is a premium add-on, providing advanced AI capabilities for an additional cost.

Enhanced Features for Copilot Pro Subscribers

Subscribers to the Copilot Pro plan will benefit from AI-powered text generation, data visualization, and email response drafting across Microsoft 365 applications. Additionally, they will receive 100 “boosts” per day in Designer, Microsoft’s image creation tool, and priority access to the latest GenAI models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, for improved performance during peak times.

Business Availability and New Free Features

Microsoft has expanded Copilot’s availability for organizations subscribed to Microsoft 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3 and E5, or Office 365 E3 and Office E5. The enterprise offering includes real-time summaries and action items in Teams, along with enterprise-grade data protection and expanded customization options via Copilot Studio.

Furthermore, Microsoft has introduced new free features, including Copilot GPTs tailored to specific topics, a mobile app for Copilot with access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 for image creation, and expanded language support in the first half of 2024.

