Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Copilot Key On Standard PC Keyboard Layout

Written by: Ninnetta Sokol | Published: 7 January 2024
This week, Microsoft revealed its latest innovation in the world of AI with the introduction of a new standard PC keyboard layout featuring a dedicated “Copilot” key. This key will serve as a shortcut for launching Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant, Copilot, replacing the traditional right Control key. The move marks the first significant change to the Windows keyboard layout in approximately 30 years, and laptops and keyboards with the Copilot key are expected to be available as early as late February.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s introduction of the Copilot key on standard PC keyboards reflects the company’s strategic investment in AI technology, signaling a significant shift in the integration of AI features across consumer and enterprise products.

Microsoft’s Push for AI Dominance

Microsoft’s decision to integrate the Copilot key into its keyboard layout is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in the consumer and enterprise AI space. By incorporating Copilot functionality into a wide range of its products, Microsoft is emphasizing the significance of AI technology and its potential to drive demand.

Implications for Windows Users and Enterprise Customers

While Microsoft’s bold move underscores its confidence in the appeal of AI-powered features, the real test lies in the response from Windows users and enterprise customers. The prevalence of Copilot advertising and the integration of AI technology across Microsoft’s offerings will ultimately determine the extent of demand for this new feature.

Other Notable AI Stories

  • Microsoft extends Copilot to mobile platforms, including Android, iOS, and iPadOS.
  • OpenAI announces plans to launch a store for GPTs, custom apps based on its text-generating AI models, within the next week.
  • Google’s DeepMind Robotics team explores ways to enhance robots’ understanding of human instructions and tasks.
  • Intel spins out a new platform company, Articul8 AI, aimed at delivering AI capabilities within enterprise security perimeters.
  • Perplexity AI, a platform applying AI to web searching, raises $73.6 million in a funding round.
  • Paris-based startup Nabla secures $24 million in funding for its AI copilot for clinical notes and medical reports.

