Microsoft Launches Copilot App On IOS And Android

Written by: Ambur Pease | Published: 4 January 2024
Over the holiday season, Microsoft quietly introduced its Copilot app on Android and iOS, as well as iPadOS. This app provides users access to Copilot, previously known as Bing Chat, and operates similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s Copilot app, powered by GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, offers AI-generated responses for various tasks, enhancing creativity and design workflows.

AI-Powered Assistance

Like other AI chatbots, users can input a question or prompt and receive responses generated by artificial intelligence. The AI assistant can be utilized for various tasks such as drafting emails, composing stories or scripts, summarizing complex texts, creating personalized travel itineraries, and writing and updating job resumes. Additionally, the app’s Image Creator feature, powered by DALL·E 3, allows users to explore new styles and ideas, curate social media content, generate logo designs, and more.

Enhanced Creativity

Combining the power of GPT-4 with the imaginative capabilities of DALL·E 3, Copilot not only enhances design workflows but also brings creativity to new heights, as mentioned in the app’s description.

Microsoft’s Copilot app provides free access to OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology, which is significant considering that OpenAI’s GPT app runs on GPT-3.5 technology and charges for access to GPT-4. The launch of Copilot on mobile follows the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot in November. Prior to the mobile launch, similar functionality was accessible via the Bing Chat feature on the Bing app. There is speculation that Microsoft may plan to replace the Bing app with the Copilot app, although the tech giant has not confirmed this.

Additionally, Copilot has been available on the web for some time, and with this latest launch, Microsoft aims to offer it as a standalone service and expand its reach even further.

Expanding Availability

Microsoft’s expansion of Copilot to mobile devices follows its availability on the web. This move signifies the tech giant’s intent to offer Copilot as a standalone service and broaden its accessibility.

