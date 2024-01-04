Newsnews
Aqua Security Raises $60M In Series E Extension Round

Written by: Abigael Parent | Published: 4 January 2024
Aqua Security, a cybersecurity startup based in Israel, has secured an additional $60 million in funding, expanding its Series E round to a total of $195 million. This funding round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in cybersecurity investments. Other participants in this round include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Insight Partners, and StepStone Group, all of which are existing investors in Aqua Security.

Key Takeaway

Aqua Security, a cybersecurity startup, has secured an additional $60 million in funding, bringing its total Series E funding to

95 million. Despite this substantial investment, the company’s valuation has not experienced any growth, prompting speculation about its future prospects.

Company Background

Founded in 2015, Aqua Security is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Boston. The company offers cybersecurity solutions to help businesses safeguard their cloud services. Some of its prominent clients include PayPal, Netflix, and Samsung, who rely on Aqua Security for a range of services such as cloud workload protection, Kubernetes security posture management, software supply chain security, and malware protection.

Financial Standing

With this latest funding, Aqua Security has raised a total of approximately $325 million since its establishment. Despite the significant infusion of capital, the company’s valuation has not seen an increase from its previous valuation of over $1 billion, which was declared in March 2021. The fact that Aqua Security’s valuation has remained unchanged for three years may raise questions about its growth trajectory. However, the involvement of a new lead investor like Evolution Equity Partners could signify a vote of confidence in the startup’s potential.

