Newsnews
News

Apple Introduces FinanceKit API For Apple Card And Apple Cash Transactions

Written by: Raye Loving | Published: 6 March 2024
apple-introduces-financekit-api-for-apple-card-and-apple-cash-transactions
News

Apple has recently rolled out its iOS 17.4 update, which not only focuses on adapting iOS to the EU’s Digital Market Act Regulation but also introduces a new API called FinanceKit. This API allows developers to retrieve transaction and balance information from Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings with Apple.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s release of the FinanceKit API marks a significant step in enhancing the accessibility and functionality of its financial products, providing users with greater convenience and real-time tracking capabilities for their transactions and balances.

Partnership with YNAB, Monarch, and Copilot

Upon its launch, Apple has collaborated with YNAB, Monarch, and Copilot for the FinanceKit API. Copilot, in a post on X, expressed that users can now track all Apple finance accounts in real time, eliminating the need to upload documents to view their transactions.

Positive Feedback from Partners

Todd Curtis, CEO of YNAB, expressed his excitement about being one of the first apps chosen by Apple to implement this feature. He stated, “Since 2004, YNAB has been focused on helping people change their relationship with money, and we are excited that this integration will enhance the YNAB experience for Apple Card holders, making it even easier for them to spend confidently, save aspirationally, and even give joyfully.”

Apple’s Expanding Financial Products

Apple has been steadily increasing its range of financial products over the years. The introduction of the Apple Card in 2019 was followed by the announcement earlier this year that Apple Card users earned $1 billion in daily cash rewards in 2023. Moreover, the company revealed that more than 12 million customers are currently utilizing Apple Cards. In April 2023, Apple, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, launched a savings account offering a 4.15% APY. By August 2023, the new savings account had already amassed over $10 billion in deposits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Which Bank Does Cash App Use On Plaid?
FINTECH

Which Bank Does Cash App Use On Plaid?

by Lorie Roque | 27 October 2023
What Are Open Banking Examples
FINTECH

What Are Open Banking Examples

by Shawnee Danielson | 11 November 2023
What Is Fintech Technology
AI

What Is Fintech Technology

by Liuka Sheriff | 20 September 2023
Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023
News

Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023

by Minny Head | 31 January 2024
How To Build A Fintech App Using React Native
AI

How To Build A Fintech App Using React Native

by Doria English | 19 September 2023
Cash App Introduces 4.5% APY For Savings Accounts With Direct Deposit
News

Cash App Introduces 4.5% APY For Savings Accounts With Direct Deposit

by Joyan Cleary | 16 February 2024
What Is B2B Fintech
AI

What Is B2B Fintech

by Liuka Sheriff | 19 September 2023
How Much Does An E-wallet Cost
FINTECH

How Much Does An E-wallet Cost

by Lucky Stith | 8 November 2023

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Business Intelligence: Fluent’s AI-Powered Language Models
News

Revolutionizing Business Intelligence: Fluent’s AI-Powered Language Models

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
MDaaS Global Raises $3M To Improve Healthcare Access And Expand Network Across Nigeria
News

MDaaS Global Raises $3M To Improve Healthcare Access And Expand Network Across Nigeria

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
Political Deepfakes: A Growing Threat To Democracy
News

Political Deepfakes: A Growing Threat To Democracy

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
Apple Introduces FinanceKit API For Apple Card And Apple Cash Transactions
News

Apple Introduces FinanceKit API For Apple Card And Apple Cash Transactions

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
How To Play Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Play Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
How To Shinespark In Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Shinespark In Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
How To Get Power Bomb Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Get Power Bomb Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024
How Long Is FIFA 22 Maintenance
GAMING

How Long Is FIFA 22 Maintenance

by Raye Loving | 6 March 2024