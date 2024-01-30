Newsnews
News

Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023

Written by: Kandace Hornsby | Published: 31 January 2024
apple-card-users-earn-over-1-billion-in-daily-cash-in-2023
News

Apple has disclosed that users of the Apple Card accumulated more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from their expenditures on the card in the past year. The technology behemoth also declared that the Apple Card has surpassed 12 million users. Launched in 2019, the Apple Card is exclusively accessible in the United States.

Key Takeaway

Apple Card users have collectively earned an impressive sum of over

billion in Daily Cash from their transactions, underscoring the card’s popularity and utility.

Usage Insights

The company also unveiled that nearly 30% of Apple Card customers make two or more payments per month. Moreover, over 1 million users are utilizing the card through Family Sharing, while close to 600,000 users are jointly building credit with their spouses, partners, or another adult.

Statement from Apple

“We designed Apple Card with users’ financial health in mind, and it’s rewarding to see our more than 12 million customers using its features to make healthier financial decisions,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to deliver to Apple Card customers in just five years. As we look at the year ahead and beyond, we’re excited to continue to innovate and invest in Apple Card’s award-winning experience, and provide users with more tools and features that help them lead healthier financial lives.”

Financial Innovations

Last April, Apple introduced Apple Card’s high-yield savings account in partnership with Goldman Sachs, which garnered over $10 billion in deposits within a few months. Apple noted that the majority of users currently auto-deposit their Daily Cash into savings, and nearly two-thirds of users have deposited additional funds from a linked bank. Presently, the savings account offers a high-yield APY (annual percentage yield) of 4.5%, up from the initial APY of 4.15% at launch.

Path to Apple Card Program

Apple also shared that more than 200,000 users have been approved for an Apple Card after enrolling in the Path to Apple Card program. This initiative provides tailored steps to assist individuals in obtaining approval for the Apple Card in the future, especially after their initial application was declined.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021
FINTECH

10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021

by Juliet | 26 May 2021
Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
How Much Can I Get Off My Chime Card A Day
AI

How Much Can I Get Off My Chime Card A Day

by Maria Sides | 16 September 2023
How Cashless Is Austin
FINTECH

How Cashless Is Austin

by Donnamarie Messner | 16 November 2023
How Do E-wallets Work
FINTECH

How Do E-wallets Work

by Jordain Jarrett | 9 November 2023
Amazon Coins: Epic Guide on What it is & How it Works
How To

Amazon Coins: Epic Guide on What it is & How it Works

by Joseph | 18 October 2019
New Report Shows Klarna And Affirm’s Impressive Performance In Q3
News

New Report Shows Klarna And Affirm’s Impressive Performance In Q3

by Penelope Yoon | 13 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Turn Off Halo View
GAMING

How To Turn Off Halo View

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep
GAMING

How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round
News

Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023
News

Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices
News

IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving
News

Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs
News

PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024
SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS
News

SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS

by Kandace Hornsby | 31 January 2024