Newsnews
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

Written by: Eulalie Mosley | Published: 8 November 2023
lucid-adjusts-2023-production-plans-in-response-to-softening-demand-for-luxury-evs
News

In a bid to align with the softening demand for luxury electric vehicles (EVs), Lucid has revised its 2023 production outlook, according to its third-quarter earnings report released on Tuesday. The EV maker now plans to produce 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles by the end of the year, down from its previous guidance of over 10,000, in a move to prudently adjust to market conditions and improve deliveries.

Key Takeaway

Lucid has revised its 2023 production plans to produce 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles, reflecting a cautious approach to address the current weak demand for luxury EVs.

Delivery Numbers Fall Short of Expectations

In the third quarter, Lucid’s delivery of its luxury electric Air sedans reached 1,457 units, which fell short of Wall Street expectations by approximately 500 vehicles. However, the delivery figures remained relatively flat year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Consumer Shift Towards More Affordable Options

The adjustment in production plans and underwhelming delivery numbers coincide with a trend of consumers preferring more budget-friendly hybrid vehicles over expensive EVs. To meet the demand, automakers worldwide, including Tesla, Ford, and Rivian, have been reducing prices and introducing lower-cost EV models.

In August, Lucid began reducing prices across its Air lineup, and last week, the company further lowered the prices of its Air Touring and Grand Touring models. Despite the price reductions, Lucid’s EVs still remain in the luxury segment, and the upcoming unveiling of the Gravity SUV is expected to have a similar price tag of around $100,000.

Financial Performance

In the third quarter, Lucid reported revenue of $137.8 million, significantly missing Wall Street estimates of $192.72 million. The revenue marked a 30% decrease compared to the same period in 2022 when Lucid reported earnings of $195.5 million.

Some of the revenue decline can be attributed to restructuring charges and ongoing efforts to reduce costs, including a reduction in workforce earlier this year. Lucid’s spending on selling, general, and administrative expenses has increased year-over-year.

Despite the challenging financial performance, Lucid maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.16 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company expects this liquidity, coupled with its ongoing cost control program, to support the production of the Gravity SUV and sustain operations until 2025.

Capital Expenditures and Future Plans

Lucid anticipates capital expenditures between $1 billion and $1.1 billion for the year as it strategically invests in manufacturing capacity, retail studios and service centers, and vendor tooling for the Gravity SUV. The company aims to position itself for future growth and strengthen its market presence.

Following the announcement, Lucid’s stock fell approximately 7% during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations
News

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations

by Doralyn Caudillo | 19 October 2023
General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year
News

General Motors Delays $4B EV Truck Factory Plan By Another Year

by Julee Sternberg | 19 October 2023
Lucid Embraces Tesla’s Charging Standard, Expanding Charging Options For Luxury EV Owners
News

Lucid Embraces Tesla’s Charging Standard, Expanding Charging Options For Luxury EV Owners

by Hildagard Cameron | 7 November 2023
Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand
News

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand

by Daniela Kennedy | 27 October 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
GM And Honda Scrap Plans To Build Affordable EVs Together
News

GM And Honda Scrap Plans To Build Affordable EVs Together

by Valera Paddock | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

Disappointment In The World Of Superconductors: LK-99 Fails To Deliver On Room-Temperature Potential
News

Disappointment In The World Of Superconductors: LK-99 Fails To Deliver On Room-Temperature Potential

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Building Digital Infrastructure For Developing Countries: Aseel’s Journey
News

Building Digital Infrastructure For Developing Countries: Aseel’s Journey

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Rivian Opens Up Commercial Electric Van Sales Beyond Amazon
News

Rivian Opens Up Commercial Electric Van Sales Beyond Amazon

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Rivian Boosts Production Forecast For 2023 And Narrows Q3 Losses
News

Rivian Boosts Production Forecast For 2023 And Narrows Q3 Losses

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Nintendo Confirms Development Of Live-action Legend Of Zelda Movie
News

Nintendo Confirms Development Of Live-action Legend Of Zelda Movie

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Withings Body Scan: The Cutting-Edge Smart Scale For Advanced Health Tracking
News

Withings Body Scan: The Cutting-Edge Smart Scale For Advanced Health Tracking

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
SVB’s Efforts To Repair Reputation Among Black Founders
News

SVB’s Efforts To Repair Reputation Among Black Founders

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023