Newsnews
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

Written by: Alexi Camp | Published: 28 September 2023
lucid-opens-ev-factory-in-saudi-arabia-strengthening-ties-with-its-largest-shareholder
News

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Lucid Group, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global operations by opening its first international factory in Saudi Arabia. This move is particularly noteworthy as Saudi Arabia is not only the location of the factory but also home to Lucid’s largest shareholder, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Key Takeaway

Luxury EV maker Lucid has opened its first international factory in Saudi Arabia, showcasing its commitment to expanding its global footprint. The strategic partnership with the Saudi government and its largest shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, reaffirms Lucid’s position as a leading player in the EV market. This factory opening marks an important milestone in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to transition towards a more sustainable and diverse economy.

The New Factory

The state-of-the-art factory is situated in the city of Jeddah and has an initial capacity to assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles each year. However, Lucid has ambitious plans to expand the facility to a production capacity capable of manufacturing up to 150,000 vehicles annually, solidifying its position as a major player in the EV market. At the onset, the plant will focus on re-assembling Lucid Air vehicle kits that are pre-manufactured at the company’s U.S. factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid intends to transition the Saudi Arabian factory to complete build unit production after the middle of this decade.

Strategic Partnership

The opening of the factory comes as a result of a strategic partnership between Lucid and the Saudi Arabian government. As part of the government’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the country’s economy away from fossil fuels, Saudi Arabia’s PIF made a bold commitment to purchase 100,000 electric vehicles from Lucid over the next ten years. Initially, the government pledged to buy 50,000 Lucid EVs, with an option to acquire an additional 50,000 vehicles within the same timeframe. The agreement encompasses Lucid’s flagship model, the Lucid Air, as well as upcoming models like the Gravity SUV.

Leveraging Shareholder Support

The ties between Lucid and the PIF of Saudi Arabia were solidified in 2018 when the investment fund injected $1 billion into the company while it was privately held. This investment proved instrumental in enabling Lucid to commence production of its first EV, the Lucid Air. Even after Lucid went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the PIF retained its significant investment, demonstrating the mutual confidence and long-term vision of both parties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Minecraft Releases Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Unleash Your Inner Adventurer
News

Minecraft Releases Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Unleash Your Inner Adventurer

by Opaline Schmitz | 28 September 2023
New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies
News

New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies

by Danyelle Moreland | 28 September 2023
Russian Cybersecurity Company Offers $20M For Hacking Android And IPhones
News

Russian Cybersecurity Company Offers $20M For Hacking Android And IPhones

by Daloris Strauss | 28 September 2023
Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform
News

Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform

by Arlee Botelho | 28 September 2023
Sonos Move 2: The Best Rugged Smart Speaker Gets Even Better
News

Sonos Move 2: The Best Rugged Smart Speaker Gets Even Better

by Jacquetta Fan | 28 September 2023
New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations
News

New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations

by Lissa Paul | 28 September 2023
New Insights Into Venture Fund Fees: Debunking The “2 And 20” Myth
News

New Insights Into Venture Fund Fees: Debunking The “2 And 20” Myth

by Etty Corbitt | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder
News

Lucid Opens EV Factory In Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Ties With Its Largest Shareholder

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies
News

New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Minecraft Releases Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Unleash Your Inner Adventurer
News

Minecraft Releases Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Unleash Your Inner Adventurer

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Russian Cybersecurity Company Offers $20M For Hacking Android And IPhones
News

Russian Cybersecurity Company Offers $20M For Hacking Android And IPhones

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform
News

Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations
News

New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
Sonos Move 2: The Best Rugged Smart Speaker Gets Even Better
News

Sonos Move 2: The Best Rugged Smart Speaker Gets Even Better

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023
New AI-focused Venture Capital Firm, Mythos Ventures, Raises $14 Million For Inaugural Fund
News

New AI-focused Venture Capital Firm, Mythos Ventures, Raises $14 Million For Inaugural Fund

by Alexi Camp | 28 September 2023