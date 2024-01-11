Lucid Motors Struggles With Sales: Delivers Only 6,001 Cars In 2023

Lucid Motors faced a challenging year in 2023 as it managed to deliver only 6,001 of the 8,428 cars it produced. This comes as the company continues to grapple with generating demand for its luxury electric sedans.

Struggles in Meeting Demand

The Saudi-backed company experienced a decline in both production and deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023. It built just 2,391 cars, marking a 31% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the deliveries in the same period dropped by 10% compared to the previous year.

Challenges and Setbacks

Despite efforts to boost sales, including the launch of the more affordable Lucid Air Pure model and price cuts for the all-wheel drive trim, Lucid Motors faced setbacks. The company also encountered difficulties in raising awareness and interest in its products and brand, as highlighted by CEO Peter Rawlinson’s comments on the struggle to find buyers.

Future Prospects and Obstacles

Looking ahead to 2024, Lucid’s prospects may hinge on the success of the Air Pure model. However, challenges such as the volatility of EV sales, potential competition from other industry players, and evolving consumer preferences pose potential obstacles. The delayed release of the company’s electric SUV and the limited capacity of its current facility in Saudi Arabia further add to the complexities.