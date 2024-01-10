Newsnews
News

SEC Seeks $45 Million From Lordstown Motors In Bankruptcy Proceedings

Written by: Janenna Newell | Published: 11 January 2024
sec-seeks-45-million-from-lordstown-motors-in-bankruptcy-proceedings
News

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a claim for $45 million in Lordstown Motors’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The claim stems from alleged violations of federal securities laws by the electric vehicle (EV) startup. Despite ongoing settlement talks between Lordstown Motors and the SEC, the agency’s claim could have significant ramifications for the company and its creditors. This development comes as the SEC’s investigations into EV startups have led to a series of settlements and penalties in the industry.

Key Takeaway

The SEC has filed a $45 million claim against Lordstown Motors in its bankruptcy proceedings, signaling the culmination of investigations into alleged securities law violations. The outcome of the ongoing settlement talks and the potential impact on the company and its stakeholders remain key areas to monitor.

SEC Investigations and Lordstown Motors

The SEC initiated its probe into Lordstown Motors in 2021 following allegations of fraud made by the short-selling research firm Hindenburg Research. Among the claims was that Lordstown had misrepresented the number of preorders for its electric pickup truck. Subsequently, Lordstown conducted an internal investigation, leading to the resignation of CEO and founder Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez. Despite this, the SEC continued its investigation, issuing subpoenas and delving into the startup’s actions.

Lordstown Motors’ Struggles and Settlement Talks

Following the investigations, Lordstown Motors faced challenges, ultimately entering into a bankruptcy protection process. The startup engaged in confidential settlement discussions with the SEC, seeking to resolve the matter. However, as the talks approached the bankruptcy proceeding’s deadline for creditor claims, the SEC filed its claim for monetary remedies for the alleged securities law violations.

SEC Investigations in the EV Industry

The SEC’s scrutiny extended beyond Lordstown Motors, encompassing various EV startups that went public through SPAC mergers. Several companies, including Hyzon, Spruce Power, and Canoo, faced penalties as a result of SEC investigations. While some investigations were concluded with penalties, others, such as those involving Lucid Motors and Workhorse, were dropped without enforcement action. Notably, the SEC’s probe into Faraday Future remains ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain
News

Fisker And Foxconn Partner To Build $29,900 Pear EV, But Uncertainties Remain

by Jyoti Hodson | 1 September 2023
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud
News

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud

by Charmion Toro | 20 October 2023
WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup
News

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup

by Saloma Reza | 7 November 2023
What Is Insider Trading?
FINTECH

What Is Insider Trading?

by Aggie Marlowe | 15 November 2023
New Developments: FTC Sues Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager’s CEO Over False FDIC Insurance Claims
News

New Developments: FTC Sues Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager’s CEO Over False FDIC Insurance Claims

by Emilee Bechtel | 13 October 2023
Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China
News

WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China

by Irina Enders | 11 October 2023
E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy
News

E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy

by Edi Schuck | 2 September 2023

Recent Stories

What Magick Is Lost Ark
GAMING

What Magick Is Lost Ark

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
How To Set Macro Text Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Set Macro Text Lost Ark

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
Augmental Unveils Groundbreaking Head Tracking And ‘Silent Speech’ Technology
News

Augmental Unveils Groundbreaking Head Tracking And ‘Silent Speech’ Technology

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
Are $2,000 Earbuds Worth It? A Close Look At Breggz Audio’s New In-Ear Headphones
News

Are $2,000 Earbuds Worth It? A Close Look At Breggz Audio’s New In-Ear Headphones

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
Diem: The Social Search Engine For Women And Non-Binary Individuals
News

Diem: The Social Search Engine For Women And Non-Binary Individuals

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
Mirantis Welcomes Back Alex Freedland As CEO
News

Mirantis Welcomes Back Alex Freedland As CEO

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
SEC Seeks $45 Million From Lordstown Motors In Bankruptcy Proceedings
News

SEC Seeks $45 Million From Lordstown Motors In Bankruptcy Proceedings

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024
X (Twitter) Faces Verified Bot Problem: AI-Powered Accounts Flood The Platform
News

X (Twitter) Faces Verified Bot Problem: AI-Powered Accounts Flood The Platform

by Janenna Newell | 11 January 2024