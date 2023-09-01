Newsnews
News

Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF

Written by: Demeter Berryman | Published: 1 September 2023
grayscales-lawsuit-victory-against-sec-paves-the-way-for-bitcoin-spot-etf
News

Welcome to the latest edition of Chain Reaction, where we bring you the most important crypto news of the week. In this edition, we have some significant developments in the world of digital assets and decentralized social media. Let’s dive in!

Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against the SEC

Grayscale, the digital asset firm, emerged victorious in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its bitcoin spot ETF application. This legal battle has been closely watched by the crypto community, and while there is still a 45-day review period, many experts believe that this is a positive step towards the approval of a bitcoin spot ETF.

The court ruling was seen as a crucial win for Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset currency manager. The company, founded in 2014, manages products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and currently owns a significant portion of outstanding bitcoins.

Fine Imposed on NFT Project by the SEC

While the SEC suffered a setback in its battle against Grayscale, it made headlines separately for settling its first enforcement case against an NFT project. The regulatory agency fined a Los Angeles media company $6 million, emphasizing its commitment to cracking down on non-compliant projects in the rapidly growing NFT space.

Loss of Hype for Friend.tech

The buzz surrounding the decentralized social media platform, Friend.tech, has fizzled out as daily transactions plummeted by a staggering 95%. Although initially hyped, the platform has failed to maintain its momentum, leading to skepticism within the community. This downturn raises questions about the long-term viability of decentralized social apps.

Key Takeaway

Grayscale’s victory against the SEC in the bitcoin spot ETF lawsuit brings hope for the approval of such ETFs in the future. However, the SEC’s enforcement action against an NFT project and the decline of Friend.tech highlight the challenges and regulatory scrutiny that persist in the crypto industry.

In other news, MoonPay has launched a venture arm to invest in web3 infrastructure, gaming, and fintech. Bitcoin startups, on the other hand, continue to face undercapitalization as the funding drought in the industry persists.

For the latest episode of Chain Reaction, Jacquelyn interviewed Craig Salm, the chief legal officer at Grayscale Investments. They discussed the implications of the court ruling in favor of Grayscale and its GBTC investment vehicle, as well as the potential impact on other firms seeking approval for bitcoin spot ETFs.

That’s all for this edition of Chain Reaction. Stay tuned for more crypto news and developments!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder
News

Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder

by Tiphany Higginbotham | 1 September 2023
Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Denny Lovejoy | 1 September 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Gabbie Fulford | 1 September 2023
New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes
News

New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes

by Iolande Landa | 1 September 2023
Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows
News

Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows

by Ramona Wilde | 1 September 2023
LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords
News

LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords

by Melisa Mcdevitt | 1 September 2023
New Instagram Feature: Carousel Of Suggested Threads To Boost Engagement
News

New Instagram Feature: Carousel Of Suggested Threads To Boost Engagement

by Sonia Mcgriff | 1 September 2023
Transform Your Cloud Strategy With These FinOps Best Practices
News

Transform Your Cloud Strategy With These FinOps Best Practices

by Mead Durbin | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
News

Reed Jobs To Discuss His New Venture Firm At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder
News

Starfield Review: A Cosmic Adventure With A Lack Of Wonder

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes
News

New Startup BackPedal Uses GPS Tracking To Recover Stolen E-bikes

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords
News

LogicMonitor Customers At Risk Of Hacking Due To Default Passwords

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows
News

Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
Transform Your Cloud Strategy With These FinOps Best Practices
News

Transform Your Cloud Strategy With These FinOps Best Practices

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
New Instagram Feature: Carousel Of Suggested Threads To Boost Engagement
News

New Instagram Feature: Carousel Of Suggested Threads To Boost Engagement

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023