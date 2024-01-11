Newsnews
News

US Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications From Various Issuers

Written by: Marie-Ann Suttles | Published: 11 January 2024
us-approves-11-spot-bitcoin-etf-applications-from-various-issuers
News

After years of denials, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved all 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETF issuers, potentially marking a significant moment for the crypto industry. This decision could make it easier for institutional investors and consumers to invest in the largest digital asset.

Key Takeaway

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved all 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETF issuers, potentially making it easier for institutional investors and consumers to invest in the largest digital asset.

Issuers and Listings

  • BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
  • ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
  • Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust
  • WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
  • Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust
  • VanEck Bitcoin Trust
  • Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
  • Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund
  • Hashdex Bitcoin ETF
  • Franklin Bitcoin ETF

Six of the ETFs will be listed on Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), three on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and two will trade on Nasdaq. The issuers’ fees range from as low as 0.2% to as much as 1.5%. Some issuers are offering introductory waivers with zero fees for a limited time.

Impact on Bitcoin’s Price

Following the SEC approval, Bitcoin’s price experienced a slight increase, reaching around $45,700. This represents a 161.7% increase from the year-ago date, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Spot-Based ETFs vs. Futures-Based ETFs

Spot-based ETFs allow investors to indirectly own an asset by buying shares in the fund that owns the asset, while futures-based ETFs use contracts to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price in the future.

Industry Perspectives

Muneeb Ali, CEO of Trust Machines, views the ETF approval as a step towards bringing traditional financial products and structures to digital assets. Grayscale CEO sees the spot bitcoin ETF as the first step towards ‘normalizing’ crypto.

The only crypto-based ETFs in the U.S. approved before this decision were tied to futures contracts with bitcoin and ethereum and traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The launch of BITO, the first bitcoin-linked futures ETF in the U.S. in 2021, saw significant demand and became one of the largest and most traded crypto ETFs, according to ProShares data.

John Wu, president of Ava Labs, believes that ETFs can lend legitimacy to the space and increase adoption from investors who previously couldn’t access crypto assets. He sees the legitimization, protection, and mainstream distribution as a watershed moment for the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Bitcoin Surpasses $34,500: Is The Surge Sustainable?
News

Bitcoin Surpasses $34,500: Is The Surge Sustainable?

by Jody Simmons | 26 October 2023
Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable
News

Grayscale’s Legal Head Believes Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Is Inevitable

by Gabbie Fulford | 1 September 2023
Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel
News

Great Hope For Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval In 2024, According To Bitwise’s General Counsel

by Lura Andrus | 21 October 2023
Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

Grayscale’s Lawsuit Victory Against SEC Paves The Way For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Demeter Berryman | 1 September 2023
A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Robbin Ceja | 30 August 2023
SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation
News

SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation

by Bidget Ohara | 27 October 2023
What Is Bitcoin ETF
FINTECH

What Is Bitcoin ETF

by Lonee Spencer | 12 November 2023
What Investments Have The Highest Returns
FINTECH

What Investments Have The Highest Returns

by Mandie Peeler | 12 November 2023

Recent Stories

US Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications From Various Issuers
News

US Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications From Various Issuers

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
Nowatch Unveils New Watch Faces For Fitness Tracker Without Interruptions
News

Nowatch Unveils New Watch Faces For Fitness Tracker Without Interruptions

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM For Programming Queries
News

Brave Search Introduces CodeLLM For Programming Queries

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
Grayscale CEO Optimistic About Approval Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications
News

Grayscale CEO Optimistic About Approval Of Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
My Memo: A Stylish Solution For Medication Adherence
News

My Memo: A Stylish Solution For Medication Adherence

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled
News

CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
The Weirdest Tech And Gadgets Unveiled At CES 2024
News

The Weirdest Tech And Gadgets Unveiled At CES 2024

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024
Zoe Care’s Innovative Wi-Fi-Based Fall Detection Solution Revolutionizes Elderly Care
News

Zoe Care’s Innovative Wi-Fi-Based Fall Detection Solution Revolutionizes Elderly Care

by Marie-Ann Suttles | 11 January 2024