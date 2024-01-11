nowatch-unveils-new-watch-faces-for-fitness-tracker-without-interruptions

I first encountered Nowatch at CES last year, and its founders have been diligently refining the product, incorporating AI-powered insights into its wearable jewelry resembling a watch. The device is designed to track activities without causing disruptions. Surprisingly, Nowatch has recently added watch faces to its repertoire, despite its name.

Key Takeaway Nowatch’s introduction of watch faces to its fitness tracker aligns with its commitment to minimal interruption and user-centric design. The incorporation of AI technology and emphasis on stress relief set it apart in the competitive smartwatch market.

Embracing Quality Time

Hylke Muntinga, founder at Nowatch, emphasized the brand’s focus on “quality time” and the incorporation of time discs into their new products. According to Muntinga, their approach caters to the need for time management tools, establishing them as a standout premium smartwatch brand in the market.

Chronos Inserts and Unique Features

The Chronos inserts for Nowatch effectively transform the device into a traditional watch, boasting a remarkable 20-year battery life. This feature allows for the seamless integration of various designs while concealing the underlying health tracking technology, which can be accessed through the companion app.

Stress Relief and Mindfulness

Nowatch’s rebranding as a B Corp underscores its commitment to promoting calmness, mindfulness, and a deeper understanding of the body and mind. This departure from the norm in the wearable industry aims to alleviate stress rather than exacerbate it.

Customizable Design and AI Integration

Nowatch offers interchangeable discs crafted from polished metal and gemstones, enabling users to personalize the device to suit their style and mood. Additionally, the device utilizes AI to learn the wearer’s biorhythms and deliver personalized vibrations to manage stress triggers effectively.

Data Rights and User Control

Nowatch prioritizes user data rights, granting individuals full control over their data storage, sharing, and usage. The company’s commitment to data privacy and user autonomy sets it apart in the smart device industry.

Future Prospects and Growth

While specific sales figures remain undisclosed, Nowatch has garnered significant interest in B2B sales, particularly in stress management and scientific research. The company’s unique approach and continued evolution position it as a noteworthy player in the market.