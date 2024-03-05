Newsnews
Bitcoin Surges To New All-Time High, Crossing $69,000 Mark

Written by: Doria English | Published: 6 March 2024
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing the $69,000 mark for the first time since November 2021. This surge in value has been attributed to increased demand following the recent approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. and the upcoming bitcoin halving event in late April.

Key Takeaway

Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high, surpassing $69,000, driven by increased demand following the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. and the upcoming bitcoin halving event. This surge in value has also been fueled by the influx of institutional and retail investors, resulting in a significant imbalance between the demand for bitcoins and their production by miners.

Bitcoin’s Remarkable Performance

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin has experienced a remarkable increase of over 60% in the past month and an astounding 205% surge in value over the course of this year. As a result, the total crypto market cap has risen by 18% to reach $2.55 trillion, with Bitcoin constituting 52% of this total.

The Anticipated Bitcoin Halving

The recent surge in Bitcoin’s value has occurred in anticipation of the upcoming halving event, expected to take place in mid-April. This event, which happens approximately every four years, involves a reduction in bitcoin mining rates, effectively halving the number of bitcoins that miners can obtain for each block mined. The purpose of this process is to regulate the supply of bitcoin over time, with the total supply set to reach 21 million, after which the process will cease. It is projected that the next halving event will not occur for over 100 years.

Historical Impact of Bitcoin Halvings

Historically, bitcoin halving events have generated heightened interest in the cryptocurrency, as the demand for bitcoin typically surpasses its supply. This trend has often resulted in a subsequent increase in bitcoin’s price in the months following the halving event.

Influence of Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The recent surge in Bitcoin’s price has also been influenced by the approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in January. These ETFs have attracted new institutional and retail investors, including those operating through financial advisors. Consequently, a substantial amount of institutional capital that had been awaiting opportunities has been mobilized.

ETF Impact on Bitcoin Market

Notably, the demand for bitcoins from ETFs has exceeded the production of new bitcoins by miners, as indicated by data from HODL 15 Capital, shared by Matt Hougan, the CIO of Bitwise Asset Management. The collective market cap of spot bitcoin ETF products currently stands at $53.74 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.81 billion, according to Blockworks data.

